Powerful, Emotional and Raw: "Lost Call" The Latest Single By Josh Lucas Depicts The Sad Truth About Suicide

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN, UNITED STATES, March 7, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- On April 8, 1994 the 11-year-old Josh Lucas picked up his brother’s guitar after his cartoons were interrupted by the news of Kurt Cobain 's suicide. From that point forward Josh became hooked on playing guitar and creating music.In his early years, Josh spent a lot of time at home grounded for being a troublemaker and listening to secular music.The relationship he started with his guitar was very personal as he wrote about his life.Josh said, “Since I couldn’t listen to my favorite bands like Guns N Roses, The Beatles, and Nirvana I had to write my own”, and that’s what he did. Now he has the ability of telling stories about where each song came from like a modern-day Johnny Cash, and like Cash, Josh lived life on the fence of heaven and hell. This stands true in the lyrical meaning behind his most recent release “Lost Call”. It is a heartbreaking and very emotional song that was written the day Josh was notified of a close friend’s suicide after struggling with drug addiction. Furthermore, the cover clearly shows the pain Josh felt as the picture was taken that very day. The timing of the release is eerily fitting as Josh had just received similar news about another close friend and former bandmate three weeks ago.Always running from the past, Josh developed a drug and alcohol habit that lasted until he was 35 years old. In 2017 Stryker Records saw who Josh was behind his demons and addictions. They started recording his demos as his songs were capable of bringing you to a state of peace in the midst of his struggles. During a session on July 7, 2017 his life was changed forever by a supernatural meeting with God and he became instantly “Saved & Sober”. He also had to make the heartbreaking decision to step down from his musical dream as he walked away from the opportunity of a lifetime. After five years of sobriety Stryker Records revisited the possibilities of working with Josh again and released his acoustic single “Dreaming To Forget” on August 25, 2022.Now Josh plays events in the community to help with addiction and mental health. He also leads a music program called Celebrate Recovery where he says, “My whole life has been worth the pain and suffering for that one person listening who decides to change their life for the better”.Josh is now a hope dealer who lives in a lighthouse for the lost. His music speaks to the soul for real-life struggles through anxiety, depression, and suicide even though he’s so full of gratitude for God and so thankful to be alive.He holds nothing back as he sings his stories of ups and downs, from where he’s been, to where he’s going, and there’s no hiding or sugarcoating his lyrics. His stage presence and voice will keep you captivated and leave you wanting more as you’re now a part of his life through the songs he sings.It’s not about gold records or sold-out shows. When Josh looks to the future it’s about love for the people and staying humble along with being a voice for a generation.“We all have hope, but if you listen with an open mind, it’s peace and hope you’ll find”.

