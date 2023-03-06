LEDVANCE Enters Next Phase with LEDVANCE PHASE EV Level 2 Commercial Charging Stations

Maker of LEDVANCE & SYLVANIA General Lighting Continues to Meet Needs of Electrical Industry

/EIN News/ -- WILMINGTON, Mass., March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LEDVANCE LLC, the maker of LEDVANCE® and SYLVANIA® General Lighting in the US and Canada, announced it is launching LEDVANCE PHASE EV™ Level 2 Commercial Charging Stations in the US this spring. With powerful software integration from AmpUp, LEDVANCE PHASE EV combines performance and value to deliver fast charging at an affordable price. LEDVANCE PHASE EV is better for facility managers because they can monetize and profit from EV charging with a versatile, attractive, and turn-key solution while maximizing their installation ROI through incentive programs. It is also better for a contractor because it offers them peace of mind, for example, by having contractor-ready installation tools. It also helps them increase revenue by offering a solution in a growing category from a partner with over a century of expertise in the electrical industry.

Perfect for facility managers of office, multi-residential, retail, education, hospitality, and other business locations, LEDVANCE PHASE EV is offered in wall mounted units or a free-standing pedestal where two units can be mounted side-by-side or back-to-back. There are three colors to choose from (orange, gray & white), and custom branding is available on the pedestal. The stylish unit has a large LCD screen with a color changing bar that shows the charging status. A facility manager can effortlessly tailor their PHASE EV station’s energy use and how much customers and employees pay for EV charging to better meet their company’s needs using AmpUp.

LEDVANCE PHASE EV delivers contractors peace of mind because it is easy to install and commission. The advanced but easy-to-use AmpUp software walks contractors through the set up and is simple to manage. Unlike some other charging stations, the SIM card is pre-installed which prevents fumbling with or losing the small piece. LEDVANCE PHASE EV can be activated in the field in minutes due to factory pre-commissioning of the software and SIM card, significantly saving an electrician time. LEDVANCE PHASE EV is also worry free with its 5-year “no quibble” warranty1 and robust cellular connection which automatically connects to the strongest national cellular carrier at the installed location.

“LEDVANCE has been a leader in the electrical industry for over a century in North America, and today marks the next phase of us meeting our customers’ needs with our new LEDVANCE PHASE EV™ Commercial Charging Stations,” said Alex Truong, product marketing manager, LEDVANCE LLC.

Additional Features & Benefits:

Level 2 fast charging with 11.5 kW maximum power output

ENERGY STAR® & CTEP for California rated

The rugged NEMA 4 hardware enclosure is certified for outdoor and indoor use and has IK08 impact protection.

The AmpUp software offers must-have property manager features including: revenue collection, user management, real-time analytics, 24/7 driver and host customer support, multi-site management, power load management, and time-of-use pricing.

4G, ethernet & WiFi connectivity

Today’s announcement follows other recent innovative launches from LEDVANCE including:

LEDVANCE LINK™, a contractor-friendly, wirelessly connected, indoor/outdoor lighting solution that is simple, flexible, and cost-effective with easy-to-deploy LEDVANCE LINK Bluetooth Mesh technology, and

the award-winning LEDVANCE tapTronic™ Field-Programmable LED Drivers, the first broad portfolio of 100% field-programmable LED drivers that come with the latest data transfer communication interface; cover various wattages within each of the compact, linear, and outdoor model series; are more customizable where others are limited or restrictive; and are field-programmable via a free app available on both the Google Play and Apple (Exclusive) App Stores.

For the latest on SYLVANIA general lighting & LEDVANCE innovations, visit www.ledvanceUS.com

ABOUT LEDVANCE LLC

With offices in more than 50 countries and business activities in more than 140 countries, LEDVANCE is one of the world's leading general lighting providers for professional users and end consumers. In North America, LEDVANCE LLC offers a wide range of LEDVANCE and SYLVANIA LED luminaires for various applications, intelligent lighting products for Smart Homes and Buildings, one of the largest LED lamps portfolios in the industry, and traditional light sources. The SYLVANIA brand leadership is a result of over 100 years of lighting experience and paves the way for future success. Further information can be found at www.ledvanceUS.com.

ABOUT AMPUP

AmpUp makes charging effortless. Our mission is to enable customers to achieve their electrification goals faster and easier than they imagined possible. With headquarters in Cupertino, CA, AmpUp’s network of thousands of charge stations have been deployed for customers across North America, including JLL, CBRE, Domino’s Pizza, Goodyear, Under Armour, Hilton, and more. For more information on AmpUp, visit www.ampup.io.

