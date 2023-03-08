PURE SKIN MEDSPA OPENS ITS THIRD LOCATION IN BRANFORD, CT
EINPresswire.com/ -- - Pure Skin Med Spa, a medical spa serving those seeking safe, effective, and professional aesthetic treatments in Connecticut, opened its third location in Branford on March 6, 2023. With two thriving existing locations in Southington and Trumbull, co-owners Jennifer Frascone PA-C, MS, and Jenna Denorfia, APRN, chose to open their third location to better serve new and existing customers.
“We chose Branford as our next location because many of our clients were from that area and after looking into it, we found there was a need to bring our services to new and existing clients in that part of the state,” says Young. “We are very excited to deliver the exceptional quality of care with the latest medical spa services to Branford.”
To celebrate their grand opening in Branford, Pure Skin is offering a number of sales and specials to new and returning clients at the Branford location. These specials include $1000 off skin tightening laser treatments, $150 off a syringe of cosmetic filler, 20% off CoolSculpting®, one area of Dysport® for $199, $89 medical-grade facials, and hair removal treatment as low as $55 per month. All offers are available while supplies last and are subject to exclusions.
Under supervising physician Dr. Michelle Perez, Pure Skin is dedicated to the customer experience and providing sage, effective results for its clients. All team members are either medical professionals or certified estheticians with years of training and experience in the medical/beauty industries.
The Pure Skin locations offer a number of services to help clients address a variety of different concerns. Among the most popular treatments the business offers are injectables, fat reduction, anti-aging, skin care, and laser hair removal. These services include everything from facials and acne treatments to BOTOX® and CoolSculpting®.
The Pure Skin team looks forward to serving clients in Branford and the surrounding communities and welcoming new faces to the Pure Skin family. To learn more or to book a consultation or treatment, visit www.ctskin.com
About Pure Skin
Founded in 2011, Pure Skin Med Spa uses the latest technological advancements and best practices in medicine, beauty, and aesthetics to help clients throughout Connecticut achieve their appearance goals. The company offers a variety of spa services including CoolSculpting®, BOTOX®, laser hair removal, facials, anti-aging treatments, and more. The business has locations in Southington, Trumbull, and Branford, CT, and is staffed by medical professionals and certified estheticians. Learn more and book online at www.ctskin.com.
Contact Details
Jennifer Frascone
“We chose Branford as our next location because many of our clients were from that area and after looking into it, we found there was a need to bring our services to new and existing clients in that part of the state,” says Young. “We are very excited to deliver the exceptional quality of care with the latest medical spa services to Branford.”
To celebrate their grand opening in Branford, Pure Skin is offering a number of sales and specials to new and returning clients at the Branford location. These specials include $1000 off skin tightening laser treatments, $150 off a syringe of cosmetic filler, 20% off CoolSculpting®, one area of Dysport® for $199, $89 medical-grade facials, and hair removal treatment as low as $55 per month. All offers are available while supplies last and are subject to exclusions.
Under supervising physician Dr. Michelle Perez, Pure Skin is dedicated to the customer experience and providing sage, effective results for its clients. All team members are either medical professionals or certified estheticians with years of training and experience in the medical/beauty industries.
The Pure Skin locations offer a number of services to help clients address a variety of different concerns. Among the most popular treatments the business offers are injectables, fat reduction, anti-aging, skin care, and laser hair removal. These services include everything from facials and acne treatments to BOTOX® and CoolSculpting®.
The Pure Skin team looks forward to serving clients in Branford and the surrounding communities and welcoming new faces to the Pure Skin family. To learn more or to book a consultation or treatment, visit www.ctskin.com
About Pure Skin
Founded in 2011, Pure Skin Med Spa uses the latest technological advancements and best practices in medicine, beauty, and aesthetics to help clients throughout Connecticut achieve their appearance goals. The company offers a variety of spa services including CoolSculpting®, BOTOX®, laser hair removal, facials, anti-aging treatments, and more. The business has locations in Southington, Trumbull, and Branford, CT, and is staffed by medical professionals and certified estheticians. Learn more and book online at www.ctskin.com.
Contact Details
Jennifer Frascone
Pure Skin Med Spa
+1 203-208-4278
info@ctskin.com