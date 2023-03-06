Houston, TX ~ 2nd Annual Field of Honor® 2023
In honor of our Vietnam Veterans, March 29 has been officially designated National Vietnam War Veterans Day.
They loved their country so much that they did not care about their comfort or their lives. We are blessed to have such veterans in our country. Happy Vietnam War Veterans Day.”HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- When: March 25th - April 2nd, 2023
Where: Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center
Location: 2002 Holcombe Boulevard, Houston, TX 77030
WELCOME HOME
Americans unite to thank and honor Vietnam veterans and their families for their service and sacrifice.
This special day joins six other military-centric annual observances, including Memorial Day, Independence Day, and Veterans Day.
March 29th is a fitting choice for a day honoring Vietnam veterans. It was chosen to be observed in perpetuity as March 29, 1973, was the day the United States Military Assistance Command, Vietnam, was disestablished and the day the last U.S. combat troops departed Vietnam. In addition, on and around this same day, Hanoi released the last of its acknowledged prisoners of war.
Creating an awe-inspiring panorama, United States flags will fly in a solemn formation at Michael E. DeBakey VA Medical Center during the last week of March 2023. This stirring display of hundreds of flags will unite the community in a patriotic tribute to honor our heroes. Each U.S. flag represents an individual and tells a story. Flags may be sponsored to honor all Vietnam Veterans. This unique event is the perfect opportunity for all of us to remember and honor our many heroes.
The Stars & Stripes reminds us of who we are as a people. Americans meet the challenges of history and overcome hardships becoming stronger. That is just who we are. The United States flag represents our solidarity in creating a brighter tomorrow and uniting us all.
This is an experience hard to describe but always to be remembered. We invite all to visit the Houston Field of Honor® patriotic display and walk with us among the posted flags. Additionally, the display will raise funds for programs of the Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans.
The display is open to all without charge. Don’t miss it!
Benefiting Charities:
Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans
Hosted By:
Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans
Local Organizing Committee:
Project Chair: Jay Coppock
A Program of the Colonial Flag Foundation
Jay Coppock
Rotary Club of Greater Houston Veterans
+1 713-857-9820
jcoppock@acutx.org