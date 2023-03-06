HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production Decline Worsens In January 2023, per Manufactured Housing Association

January 2023 official data reveals that HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production Decline Worsens In Jan 2023, per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR).

Revised MHARR Top Ten Manufactured Housing States by Shipment Totals in January 2023. Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) report analysis.

MHARR has asked Congressional leaders to hold hearings on the failure to properly and fully implement the "Enhanced Preemption" provision of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000. There were similar hearings held in 2011 and 2012.

Note: this image and another below can expand to a larger size. Click the image and follow the prompts. Mark Weiss, J.D. President and CEO Manufactured Housing Assoc for Regulatory Reform 3 MHARR-Mark Weiss Quote Collage.