HUD Code Manufactured Housing Production Decline Worsens In January 2023, per Manufactured Housing Association

Revised MHARR Top Ten Manufactured Housing States by Shipment Totals in January 2023. Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) report analysis.
MHARR has asked Congressional leaders to hold hearings on the failure to properly and fully implement the "Enhanced Preemption" provision of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000. There were similar hearings held in 2011 and 2012.
Note: this image and another below can expand to a larger size. Click the image and follow the prompts. Mark Weiss, J.D. President and CEO Manufactured Housing Assoc for Regulatory Reform 3 MHARR-Mark Weiss Quote Collage.
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR) reports HUD Code manufactured home industry production declined year-over-year in January 2023
With this report, MHARR is updating and slightly revising the format of its monthly top-ten shipment state data. Previous reports in this series included cumulative shipment statistics dating back to the beginning of the industry production rebound in August 2011. Beginning with this report, and with more than a decade having now passed since that watershed point, MHARR will re-start the cumulative shipment data to better reflect current and continuing trends in 2023 and beyond. Accordingly, a further analysis of the official industry statistics shows that the top ten shipment states from January 2023 — with monthly, cumulative, current year (2023) and prior year (2022) shipments per category as indicated — are: (see top ten graphic).
With monthly year-over-year production declines having been recorded during all three months of the Fourth Quarter of 2022, this latest data now confirms four consecutive months of progressively worsening year-over-year production/shipment declines, at a time when the need for affordable housing and homeownership stands at record levels. As MHARR’s February 23, 2023 Memorandum, entitled “Latest Wake-Up Calls for the Industry on Consumer Financing and Discriminatory Zoning” indicates, the industry, and especially its supposed national post-production representation, cannot continue to pursue what amounts to a passive, ineffective stance when these two major elements continue to needlessly and drastically suppress industry growth and progress.
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.- based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing. ##
MHARR's post on the topic above is found at this link here. Manufactured Housing Industry Production Totals for 2022, referenced above, are found in the MHARR report linked below.
The MHARR memo mentioned in the news release above is found at this link below.
MHARR recently reported on "Two Manufactured Housing Associations filed Case No. 23-cv-00174 in the U.S. District Court for the Western District of Texas re: DOE's pending MH energy rule." The two associations in question are the Manufactured Housing Institute (MHI) and the Texas Manufactured Housing Association (TMHA). MHARR's statement on that topic is reported in the item linked below.
About MHARR
The Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform is a Washington, D.C.-based national trade association representing the views and interests of independent producers of federally-regulated manufactured housing.
Among other things, MHARR called for (and offered to assist with) a court action under the federal Administrative Procedure Act, based on DOE’s failure to fully and properly calculate, account for, and consider all of the anticipated costs of the rule. This included and encompassed DOE’s failure to propose and estimate the costs of testing, compliance and enforcement of the final standards, its use of artificially low inflation indices for the wholly-deficient cost “analysis” that it did perform, and its failure to consider other related factors that would result in costs substantially exceeding anticipated benefits.
MHARR also urged litigation based on DOE’s failure to fully and properly consult with HUD and the Manufactured Housing Consensus Committee (MHCC) as envisaged by the rule’s authorizing legislation – the Energy Independence and Security Act of 2007 – and, just as importantly, DOE’s thoroughly corrupted “negotiated rulemaking” process, which irretrievably tainted the final rule from step-one (and against which MHARR cast the only “no” vote at every step).
As set out by MHARR, the objective of such a court action was to invalidate the DOE final rule – and the entirety of the rulemaking process which led to that rule, beginning in 2008 – and to compel DOE to go back to “square one” with respect to manufactured housing energy standards in full and proper consultation with both HUD and the MHCC, from the start, as expected and authorized by Congress. (See previously referenced Case No. 23-cv-00174.)
While 2022 was the best year for manufactured housing since 2006, the downward trend reflected in the last four (4) months are one of several ares of concern, per Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform (MHARR). The cumulative production of 112,882 homes in 2022 is a 6.7% increase over the 105,772 homes produced during 2021.
Per Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR, there is a need for "congressional oversight of the HUD manufactured housing program and its regulatory practices is thus essential, and is of particular importance to the entrepreneurial businesses which comprise MHARR.” MHARR has also stressed the relationship between regulatory reform and the boost that the correct balance of regulations could provide the millions of Americans who desire affordable home ownership.
Additional Related Information from MHARR
The most complete known free monthly reporting resource made publicly available by a national manufactured housing trade organization is found at this link below. Years of monthly reports, statistics and data are available news media, researchers, investors, and the public via the following link.
Reprints of MHARR Interviews Conducted by MHProNews
Interview with Mark Weiss, J.D., President and CEO of MHARR is linked below. It includes information that sheds light related to the manufactured housing industry's downturn during an affordable housing crisis.
Interviews of MHARR's senior advisor and founding president and CEO, Danny Ghorbani, conducted by industry-leading MHProNews.com, are found at this link here.
MHARR Articles Focused on Proper Implementation of the Manufactured Housing Improvement Act of 2000 (MHIA or 2000 Reform Law) and its "enhanced preemption" provisions are found at the link below
MHARR Accomplishments
A summary of MHARR's History and Objectives are found at this link here. ###
Mark Weiss, J.D., President & CEO
Manufactured Housing Association for Regulatory Reform
+1 202-783-4087
