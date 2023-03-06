Drug-Free World: Children are Pledging to Save a Life

Kids pledge to live drug-free.

Once they understand what drugs are, youth can make the self-determined decision not to take them.

Young people who understand what drugs are and what they do share this information with their friends and families and want to help others avoid the tragedy of drug abuse and addiction.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World helps youth understand the consequences of taking drugs so they can make the decision to live drug-free.

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kids are being conned into experimenting with drugs through their favorite social media platforms. This, according to testimony presented last month to the U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee. “The cartels understand that if someone dies from taking their deadly fentanyl, that there are 100 million other users on Snapchat that they can sell their drugs to,” DEA administrator Anne Milgram told the committee.

How can parents, educators or mentors protect their kids from this deadly campaign?

With the truth.

“The only solution is to educate youth, so they don’t start taking drugs in the first place. It’s not how to safely take drugs,” says Jessica Hochman, Executive Director of Foundation for a Drug-Free World. “It is how to empower youth with confidence that they are doing the right thing in not taking drugs period.”

Once young people really understand what drugs are and the devastation they cause, they can decide to live drug-free and help their friends and siblings make the same decision.

So yes, children are pledging to save a life. But whose? Their own. And the lives of the friends and siblings that they reach out to about what they have learned.

Foundation for a Drug-Free World is a volunteer-based organization with a network of 200 chapters around the world. Thanks to the support of the Church of Scientology and Scientologists, the Foundation provides the Truth About Drugs secular program and materials free of charge to drug educators worldwide.

Scientology Founder L. Ron Hubbard noted the role substance abuse plays in the disintegration of the social fabric. He wrote, “Research has demonstrated that the single most destructive element present in our current culture is drugs.”

Using the resources from Foundation for a Drug-Free World, volunteers in countries across the globe are reaching their communities with this vital information. See how effective this initiative is by watching episodes of Voices for Humanity on the Scientology Network.

The Scientology Network is available on DIRECTV Channel 320 and can be streamed at www.Scientology.tv, on mobile apps and via the Roku, Amazon Fire and Apple TV platforms. Since launching with a special episode featuring Scientology ecclesiastical leader Mr. David Miscavige, Scientology Network has been viewed in 240 countries and territories worldwide in 17 languages.

