ICYMI: Puma Bids Adieu to Kangaroo

Kangaroos are the most commercially slaughtered animal in the world. Puma's announcement portends relief for Australia's iconic marsupial.

Puma sheds kangaroo skins in athletic shoes, indirectly pressuring Nike, Adidas to disassociate from the largest slaughter of terrestrial wildlife in the world

PUMA’s announcement is a major moment in our campaign, with the original company to use kangaroo skins in soccer cleats now shedding the animal skins in favor of entirely non-animal-based fabrics.” — Wayne Pacelle, president, Center for a Humane Economy