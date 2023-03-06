USEA Virtual Press Briefing To Examine Predicted Electricity Shortages
The top institutions of the electric utility industry believe the nation may have an electricity deficit in the next two decades, resulting in blackouts.
The United States is heading into a very difficult — even a dangerous future — in power supply,”WASHINGTON DC, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Will the United States run out of electricity between now and 2050, which is the target date for utilities reaching net zero emissions?
— Llewellyn King
Some CEOs go further, noting that electricity demand may double or more by 2050 and that new generation, primarily wind and solar, won’t come in sufficient volume or may not be where the power is needed.
“The United States is heading into a very difficult — even a dangerous future — in power supply,” says broadcaster and syndicated columnist Llewellyn King. “Utilities are expecting huge new electricity loads to come not only from electric vehicles, but also from electrifying large buildings, weaning them off gas and oil heating, and large transportation fleets.”
King adds, “This electrification push comes at a time when the industry is retiring coal and some nuclear plants; and when there is political and environmental pressure to abandon natural gas, the essential swing fuel for many utilities.”
The United States Energy Association (USEA) will hold a virtual press briefing on Monday, March 13 at 11 a.m. Eastern Time to examine the electricity supply going forward, and to consider the electrification of the economy, particularly the widespread adoption of electric vehicles.
As with the previous press briefings, this one will be held on Zoom and has been organized and will be moderated by King, who has been covering energy for more than 50 years. Also as usual Sheila Hollis, acting executive director of USEA, a non-lobbying group founded in 1924, will give opening remarks.
The press briefings have a simple format. “A panel of recognized experts on the subject takes questions from a panel of journalists who cover energy,” King says. They are open to the general press and the public who can submit questions via the Zoom chat function.
“For the March 13 press briefing, I have put together a top-drawer panel of executives who are concerned and informed about the future supply of electricity,” King says.
On the experts panel:
Ronald Schoff, director of renewable energy at the Electric Power Research Institute
Louis Finkel, senior vice president of government relations at the National Rural Electric Cooperative Association
Steve Hauser, CEO of the Association of Edison Electric Illuminating Companies
A representative of the Midcontinent Independent System Operator is expected to join the panel.
On the press panel:
Matt Chester, Energy Central
Matthew Daly, Associated Press
Jennifer Hiller, The Wall Street Journal
Ken Silverstein, Forbes
Herman Trabish, Utility Dive
Register here to attend the press briefing: https://us02web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_YluF2ijETg-XA23pbukc8Q
