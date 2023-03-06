PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Wes Moore Swears in Jake Day as Maryland’s Housing Secretary

Former Mayor of Salisbury Takes Oath of Office in Historic Ceremony
NEW CARROLLTON, MD (March 3, 2023) – Jake Day, the former Mayor of Salisbury, was sworn in as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Thursday evening. Governor Wes Moore administered the oath of office for the Moore-Miller Administration’s cabinet secretaries in the State House.
“I am honored the governor has asked me to serve in this important role and to be a part of this administration to make a positive, lasting impact on housing in the state,” said Secretary Day. “The department provides critical resources such as financing to build affordable housing and funding to revitalize communities. And under my leadership, we will expand on its successes and ensure everyone has access to a safe, reliable place to live and essential community resources.”
As a native of Salisbury, Maryland, Day previously served as the 28th Mayor of Salisbury and City Council President, where he has gained on the ground experience working with partners to develop nearly $650 million in new construction, including youth community centers, and creating a permanent supportive housing program to address chronic homelessness. Day has been recognized for his continuous dedication to improving and revitalizing the city’s infrastructure, attracting economic growth and development through business-first initiatives, and creating jobs.
An urban designer and architect by training, Day has served as the Director of the Center for Towns for the Eastern Shore Land Conservancy, where his experience includes utilizing design, planning, and implementation assistance to establish vibrant, sustainable small cities and towns. Day was also elected as the 79th president of the Maryland Municipal League, representing Maryland’s 157 municipalities, and was one of Maryland’s representatives to the Chesapeake Bay Program’s Local Government Advisory Committee.
In addition, Day is a Major in the United States Army assigned to the Maryland Army National Guard as an Information Operations and Special Technical Operations Officer with the 110th Information Operations Battalion. He is a veteran of the Global War on Terrorism.
As DHCD’s new Secretary, some of his priorities for the department include providing shelter for all, expanding affordable housing, righting the wrongs of the past, making lovable places and connecting all Marylanders to broadband.
Day received his Master of Science in Nature, Society & Environmental Policy from Oxford University. He also earned a Master of Urban Design from Carnegie Mellon University and a Bachelor of Science in Architecture from the University of Maryland. He is the proud father to two beautiful daughters, Lilly and Olivia.
The swearing in on Thursday marked the most diverse cabinet in the state’s history.
“This is a proud day for our administration as we keep our promise to all Marylanders, by ensuring that our government represents the people we serve,” said Governor Moore. “We have built a team of secretaries who are ready to lead and prepared to serve. I am honored to work with them to shape the future of this state and make this Maryland’s decade.”
###