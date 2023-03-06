PHOTO RELEASE: Governor Wes Moore Swears in Jake Day as Maryland’s Housing Secretary

NEW CARROLLTON, MD (March 3, 2023) – Jake Day, the former Mayor of Salisbury, was sworn in as Secretary of the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development (DHCD) Thursday evening. Governor Wes Moore administered the oath of office for the Moore-Miller Administration’s cabinet secretaries in the State House.

“I am honored the governor has asked me to serve in this important role and to be a part of this administration to make a positive, lasting impact on housing in the state,” said Secretary Day. “The department provides critical resources such as financing to build affordable housing and funding to revitalize communities. And under my leadership, we will expand on its successes and ensure everyone has access to a safe, reliable place to live and essential community resources.”