Pedestrian Struck by Snowmobile in Pittsburg

March 6, 2023

Pittsburg, NH – On Saturday, March 4, 2023, rescue personnel, along with multiple New Hampshire Fish and Game Department Conservation Officers, responded to the area of the Pittsburg town beach on Beach Road for a report of a male who was struck by a snowmobile.

At approximately 7:30 p.m., a Conservation Officer was patrolling Back Lake for the parade of lights festival. The officer overheard the revving of a snowmobile followed by multiple people yelling. The officer, along with other good Samaritans called for assistance after realizing a male pedestrian had been struck by a snowmobile. Colebrook Dispatch notified members of the 45th Parallel EMS and Pittsburg Fire and Rescue of the situation.

The male operator of the snowmobile was identified as Thomas Belknap, 26, of Fayston, Vermont. Scene investigation and witness statements show Belknap started his snowmobile around a group of people when the snowmobile accelerated at a high rate of speed striking the pedestrian. The pedestrian was cared for by multiple qualified bystanders until rescue teams arrived on scene. The pedestrian was evaluated by the 45th Parallel EMS team before being transported to Upper Connecticut Valley Hospital for his injuries.

The investigation into the cause of the crash is still ongoing.