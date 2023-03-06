New Book UFOs, Cryptids, and the Bible Out Now

Researcher, educator, and author Lynn Myers’ latest book is helping to bridge the gap between the unknown and the spiritual

LOS ANGELES, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Lynn Myers – the researcher, educator, and author renowned in the paranormal community for bridging unexplainable phenomena with a Biblical worldview – is pleased to announce that his latest book, UFOS, Cryptids, and the Bible, is now available for digital purchase.

After growing up in a small farming community in the Blue Ridge Mountains, Lynn Myers served in the United States Air Force before spending four decades working in the banking and retail industries. He also has a Master’s Degree in Theology and nearly 50 years of experience teaching the Word of God in the Winston-Salem area, and is perhaps best known for his expertise in bridging the gap between the unknown and the spiritual.

Myers’ latest book, UFOS, Cryptids, and the Bible, aims to do exactly that. At a time when unexplainable phenomena are occurring regularly and play a significant role in popular culture, the book provides answers, backed by Scriptural evidence, from a Biblical perspective.

“In writing this book, I wanted to help people understand that there is precedent for what we are seeing now in the Holy Scriptures, including UFO/UAP activity recently disclosed by the U.S. military,” said Lynn Myers. “Not only does UFOS, Cryptids, and the Bible explains what we have been experiencing in recent years and why; I also prove that, for Christians, our faith in God should remain unshaken, for many reasons.”

To learn more about UFOS, Cryptids, and the Bible or to purchase a digital copy of the book, click here.