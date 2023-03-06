Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives Empowers Women on International Women’s Day with Indulgent Offerings

Luxury, relaxation, and unforgettable experiences await you this International Women’s Day at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives. In honour of women of the beautiful Maldives, the resort is offering an exclusive 50% discount on bookings for all our female travellers who are planning the ultimate girls’ trip during the Women’s Day weekend from the 10th of March till 12th of March 2023.

Experience the Art of Creativity and Feminine Power

On March 8th, guests are invited to join an art and feminine power celebration at the beach club. The event will feature a talented artist, offering attendees the chance to immerse themselves in their masterpieces and learn about the art of painting while indulging their creative side. The event provides the perfect opportunity to celebrate inner radiance and explore creativity in a tropical paradise. The art class, which includes a take-home canvas, will begin at 5:00 pm at the Beach Club. Following the art class, a special Women’s Day Cocktail will be served at 6:00 pm.

Indulge in Bespoke Offerings Just for You

The resort has created bespoke offerings tailored to celebrate the unique essence of womanhood, recognising that each woman is different. These offerings comprise cocktail promotions, yoga retreats, spa discounts, and aquatic adventures, catering to a diverse range of interests. Guests are encouraged to take time to savour the tranquillity of the spa or explore the island’s breathtaking natural beauty on a guided snorkelling tour with the resident female marine biologist. With such a varied selection of activities available, there is something for everyone to enjoy.

Celebrate “HER” with our Exclusive Offer just for the women’s day weekend

An exclusive 50% discount is being offered to the lady who books a stay at the resort for the International Women’s Day weekend from 10th – 12th March. The package includes daily breakfast at the all-day dining restaurant, complimentary roundtrip speedboat transfers for two, a 15% discount on selected spa treatments for two, and a 10% discount on private dining experiences for two. In addition, the lady will be treated to a special women’s day cocktail promotion at the Breeze Poolside Dining & Bar and receive in-villa welcome amenities.

Don’t miss out on this incredible opportunity to celebrate International Women’s Day in style. Book your luxury private pool villa at Grand Park Kodhipparu Maldives today and experience the ultimate celebration of feminine radiance.

For more information and to book your stay with 50% discount on top of the local rate exclusively for ladies, please write or contact reservations.gpkd@parkhotelgroup.com.