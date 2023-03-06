Accio Data Welcomes HRIS Integrations Manager Casey Hudson
Accio Data announced the hiring of screening industry veteran Casey Hudson for its newly created position of HR Information Systems Integrations Manager.
Integrations are key to customer wins and expanding our already broad integration ecosphere requires intentionally involving HRIS firms, CRA's, and end users.”AUSTIN, TEXAS, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Accio Data, the background screening industry’s leading enterprise platform provider, announced that it has hired screening industry veteran Casey Hudson for its newly created position of Human Resources Information Systems (HRIS) Integrations Manager.
— Barry Boes, CEO
With deep experience specializing in HRIS integrations, Hudson will manage partner relationships, CRA relationships, and integration projects. She will work with Accio's CRA's to leverage the collective power of the Accio Data community to secure even more HRIS integrations.
"Enabling our clients to win is a top priority for me," says Accio Data CEO Barry Boes. "Integrations are key to customer wins and expanding our already broad integration ecosphere requires intentionally involving HRIS firms, CRA's, and end users. I'm thrilled that Casey has joined the team to fill this role."
Hudson comes to Accio Data from Employment Background Investigations and Sterling where she served as manager of integrations. Utilizing her extensive experience with the HRIS integrations in the Accio Enterprise ecosystem, she is key to our plan to aggressively expand our HRIS partnership list.
“I am very excited about joining the Accio Data team and offering the integration experience I have gained from the client side of the screening industry,” Hudson said. “Accio has built a strong portfolio of HRIS integrations for its customers, and I am excited to grow that list further in my new role.”
For more information about this newly created HRIS Management role, please visit acciodata.com/casey.
About Accio Data:
Accio Data’s infinitely scalable platform allows CRAs (consumer reporting agencies) to automate or augment the screening process from order entry all the way to results delivery and billing. Any data provider using XML for information exchange can integrate with Accio Enterprise at no charge. Clients can log in, place orders, and retrieve results. More than 2,000 powerful customization options provide configurability for multiple industries.
Accio Data is a member of the Professional Background Screeners Association (PBSA). For more information about Accio Enterprise, Accio CourtPro or to request a demo, visit http://www.acciodata.com or call (512) 858-9329 or email sales@acciodata.com.
