Dyslexia Treatment Market Size Worth USD 38514 Million by 2027 at 7.10% CAGR – Report by Market Research Future (MRFR)

Market Scope

Dyslexia, a reading and learning disability, results from individual differences in the brain areas that process language. The disorder can be detected in early childhood, showing symptoms like difficulty reading due to problems identifying speech sounds and comprehending letters and words. If undiagnosed in early childhood, dyslexia stretches to adulthood, worsening the condition, but it's never too late to seek help.

Dyslexia has nothing to do with problems with intelligence, hearing, or vision. Though there's no effective treatment to cure dyslexia completely, early assessment and intervention can bring the best outcome. Most dyslexic children have shown tremendous improvements with the help of proper diagnosis, treatment, and tutoring/specialized education programs. Emotional support also plays an important role.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Details Market Size in 2030 USD 38514 Million CAGR 7.10% Base Year 2019 Forecast Period 2020-2027 Historical Data 2018 Forecast Units Value (USD Million) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Type, Treatment and Diagnosis and End User Geographies Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW) Key Market Drivers Rising prevalence of Dyslexia Increasing app development activities to treat dyslexia

Fortunately, there are several dyslexia treatments available in the market that can bring notable improvements. Early identification and intervention with evidence-based strategies help children read, which is vital to their academic success. With technological advances, many promising dyslexia treatment medicines are being developed, which can offer favorable outcomes. Governments in many countries have initiated dyslexia screening in schools.

Dynamics

Dyslexia is a medical condition where the patient faces difficulty in writing, reading, and remembering unfamiliar or difficult words. It is a neurological learning disorder that can be found in various regions of people. the size of the global dyslexia treatment market is increasing continually. The growing prevalence of underlying brain differences in children that cause dyslexia is a key growth driver. Dyslexia can be treated at an early age of the children by employing special teaching techniques. Technological advances in drug development and manufacturing techniques provide impetus to market growth. Efforts and investments made by industry players to bring those improvements are rather seminal. Additional factors substantiating market revenues include the ever-increasing population and increasing numbers of dyslexic populaces.

Even efforts by parents of dyslexic children to pass dyslexia legislation have helped the market to develop into an active space. For instance, in 2019, a grassroots campaign was led by parents to pass dyslexia legislation in the US. Many states in the country then mandated the Orton-Gillingham method hallmarks, calling for multisensory instruction to help dyslexic students to read and write better.



In New York, around US$300 million annually is spent on private schools for children with disabilities. Much of it goes to pay for private schools specializing in Orton-Gillingham instruction and similar approaches to teaching their children with dyslexia to read.

Also, increasing funding initiatives taken by governments worldwide play an important role in the dyslexia treatment market development. Conversely, the prohibiting cost of treatments and unmet medical needs are major factors expected to act as a headwind for market growth. Moreover, the lack of awareness of the benefits and availability of dyslexia treatment is anticipated to restrict the market growth in certain regions.

Competitive Outlook

Highly competitive, the global dyslexia treatment market appears fragmented, with several well-established players forming a competitive landscape. Industry players incorporate initiatives such as strategic partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, collaboration, expansion, and product/technology launches to gain a larger competitive share. Also, these players invest substantially to discover breakthrough medicines and therapeutics. A large share of investments goes to clinical trials and to expand global footprints.

For instance, on Dec. 06, 2022, the All-India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) announced the development of an app to help cure dyslexia in children. The app, developed in collaboration with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), is likely to be uploaded to the App Play Store soon. This app, being made under AIIMS Pediatric Neurology Dyslexia Remedial Intervention Program that has eight modules will allow dyslexia treatment to be done sitting at home.

Players leading the global dyslexia treatment market include

Speechify Inc. (US)

Pfizer, Inc. (US)

Jubilant Pharma Limited (Singapore)

Soli (UK)

Lingit AS (Norway)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

Lyfta (UK)

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd (Israel)

Hopalai D.O.O. (Slovenia)

Eli Lilly & Company (US)

RPG Life Sciences Ltd (India)

Segmentation

The dyslexia treatment market report is segmented into type, treatment and diagnosis, end-users, and regions.

The type segment is sub-segmented into phonological dyslexia, surface dyslexia, and others.

The Treatment & Diagnosis segment is sub-segmented into treatments, diagnoses, and others.

The end user segment is sub-segmented into specialty centers, home care, hospitals & clinics, and others.

The region segment is sub-segmented into Asia-Pacific, Americas, Europe, and rest-of-the-world.

Regional Analysis

North America dominates the global market of dyslexia treatment, witnessing a large populace of people with dyslexia. Besides, increased spending on R&D and drug discoveries, alongside the rising demand for dyslexia treatment, fosters regional market growth. The US holds the largest share of the regional market due to its high number of patients suffering from this disorder. Technological advances and improvements in drug development techniques boost the regional market growth. The North American dyslexia treatment market will dominate throughout the assessment period.

Europe stands second in the global market of dyslexia treatment. The market is driven by increasing investments in R&D and the development of effective medicines and therapeutics. Moreover, increasing initiatives and funding by private and public sectors for discoveries of drugs to develop treatments that can give greater outcomes act as a significant tailwind for market growth. The European dyslexia treatment market is expected to register a fabulous CAGR during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific market of dyslexia treatment is growing rapidly. Factors such as the growing awareness about the treatment methods for dyslexia and rising governmental funding boost the market size. Additionally, the vast patient pool suffering from dyslexia disorder and the growing geriatric population in the region escalate the market value. The APAC dyslexia treatment market is estimated to emerge as the fastest-growing market in the next few years.

