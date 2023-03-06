Connect with Ease: Sceyt Launches In-App Chat API for Seamless Communication Within Apps

/EIN News/ -- Yerevan, Armenia, March 06, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sceyt, a CPaaS company specializing in creating communication solutions, introduces In-App Chat API, a messaging platform that enables developers to integrate full-featured chat functionality into their applications effortlessly. With In-App Chat API integrated into apps, users can securely and seamlessly chat with the business or each other, leading to improved customer engagement, better collaboration, and ultimately better business outcomes.

With Sceyt’s In-App Chat API, businesses can easily integrate chat functionality within their apps with minimal coding effort. With a focus on fast message delivery, scalability, and reliability, Sceyt enables businesses to create engaging online communities that foster collaboration and engagement. Additionally, Sceyt offers competitive pricing packages that make it accessible to businesses of all sizes, ensuring that anyone can benefit from its powerful communication tools.

The Sceyt Chat API features include real-time messaging for one-to-one and group conversations, delivery receipts, unread count, file and media sharing, push notifications, reactions, user mentions, message threading, and many more engaging features. The messages are delivered as fast as possible due to the proprietary low-latency data transfer technology.

According to Sceyt, the Chat API is designed with security in mind. It encrypts the data both in transit and at rest using SSL/TLS 1.3 and AES 256 to ensure that all user messages and files are secure and private. They perform high-level security analysis, and penetration tests help to protect data regularly.

“Security and privacy are a top priority for us at Sceyt,” said Artashes Vardanov, CTO of Sceyt. “We’ve implemented strict security measures to ensure that all user data is protected and the conversations are completely secure.”

Sceyt Chat SDKs and UI kits are available for seamless integration into iOS, Android, and Web applications. The API is designed to be simple and intuitive to use, with comprehensive documentation and support. It is highly customizable, allowing businesses to tailor them to their specific needs.

The In-App Chat API is available now. You can learn more about the solution and sign up for a free trial by visiting https://sceyt.com/ .

About the company: Sceyt’s team consists of highly qualified engineers with a strong background in communications. With a passion for empowering businesses with effective communication tools, the Sceyt team is dedicated to making in-app chat accessible to everyone. By providing accessible and user-friendly chat solutions, they hope to help companies of all sizes and types to communicate and engage with their customers more effectively. They are constantly exploring new ways to improve and innovate their products, and they are committed to supporting their customers every step of the way.

Source: https://thenewsfront.com/connect-with-ease-sceyt-launches-in-app-chat-api-for-seamless-communication-within-apps/

Sceyt LLC Gai ave. 26, 34 Yerevan 0056 Armenia https://sceyt.com pr@sceyt.com