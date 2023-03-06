Fecal Analyzer Market to Reach US$ 842.48 million by 2027 at 3.3% CAGR: The Insight Partners

Fecal Analyzer Market to Witness Promising Growth Opportunities by 2028 | Global Share, Size, Manufacturer Data, Production, Strategies, Deployment Model, etc.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to our new market research study on “Fecal Analyzer Market to 2027 – Global Analysis and Forecast – by Product Type and End User,” the market is expected to reach US$ 842.48 million by 2027 from US$ 657.44 million in 2019; it is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 3.3% from 2020 to 2027. The report highlights trends prevailing in the market, and drivers and hindrances pertaining to the market growth. The key factors driving the market growth include the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and implementation of screening programs, rise in geriatric population, and technological advancements in healthcare devices. However, the challenges related to data analysis and fecal analyzer handling hinder the market growth.

The report offers insights and in-depth analysis of the fecal analyzer market, emphasizing on various parameters such as market trends, technological advancements, market dynamics, and competitive landscape analysis of leading global market players. The market has been segmented on the basis of product type, end user, and region. Based on region, the marketis segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South and Central America.

Based on product type, the fecal analyzer market is segmented into fully automated feces analyzer and semi-automatic fecal analyzer. The fully automated feces analyzer segment held a larger share of the market in 2019, and it is anticipated to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growth of the market for this segment is credited to the capabilities of these analyzers to simultaneously dilute, blend, extract, and suck the fecal samples. The process is accomplished in clean and sterilized operating conditions; it is fully automated, right from the testing cards of collected samples to counting loading chambers of analyzers.

Further, the rising the incidence of colorectal cancer has pushed governments to initiate screening programs for the same. Colorectal Cancer Control Program (CRCCP) by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), US, and Asia-Pacific Colorectal Screening (APCS) are a few of the examples of such programs. Under such screening programs, stool tests are performed to diagnose colorectal cancer. The US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has approved three types of stool tests—guaiac FOBT (gFOBT); fecal immunochemical or immunohistochemical test (FIT), also known as iFOBT; and multitargeted stool DNA testing, also known as FIT-DNA.

Among these, FIT and FIT-DNA use fecal analyzers that provide detailed, proven reports with images that provide a reference for clinic diagnosis. In 2018, CRCCP conducted screening in 30 states of the US, encompassing 221 health systems, 679 clinics, and 5,436 service providers. 1,135,719 people from the age group 50–70 were screened for colorectal was. Thus, the increasing incidence of colorectal cancer and subsequent rise in screening programs anchored by government authorities raise the demand fecal analyzers worldwide.

Heska Corporation; AVE Science and Technology Co. Ltd; Eiken Chemical Co., Ltd; iClear Limited; Improve Medical Instruments; Belson Medical System Co., Ltd; Sentinel CH. SPA; Orienter Biotechnology Co., Ltd; Dirui Turkey; and I.S.E. srl are among the leading companies operating in the fecal analyzer market. These companies adopt various organic and inorganic growth strategies to expand their global footprints and product portfolios, to meet the rising demand for the fecal analyzers and related services. For instance, in September 2020, I.S.E. SRL launched its new compact, reliable, and versatile fully automated analyzer for testing metabolic disorder such as diabetes, cardiac panel, vitamin deficiencies, gastrointestinal (FECAL), kidney function, and metabolic disorders. The newly launched fully automated analyzer facilitates the detection of specific proteins and is used in studies related to clinical chemistry.

The report segments global fecal analyzer market as follows:

By Product Type

Fully Automated Fecal Analyzer

Semi-Automatic Fecal Analyzer

By End User

Hospitals

Clinics

Others

