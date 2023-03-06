INOI, a new electronics brand, unveils 2023 mobile lineup at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona
INOI presented new smartphones and tablets including the A63, A72, A83, Note 12, inoiPad and inoiPad Pro, designed to meet different users' needs, at MWC 2023.DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- INOI, an international mobile electronics brand with a rapidly expanding global business, is proud to unveil its latest lineup of smartphones at the Mobile World Congress in Barcelona.
"We're thrilled to be here at the MWC and showcase our latest line-up to customers," said Ilias Iliadis, INOI's Marketing Director. "Our focus on simplicity, functionality, and affordability has already won us millions of active users, demonstrating the brand's appeal to a wide range of customers, and we're excited to introduce even more people to our brand. We believe that our products are an ideal choice for the consumers who don't want to sacrifice quality for affordability. With our commitment to exceptional customer service and Web3.0 vision, we're confident that INOI will continue to go from strength to strength."
The company has presented its new line-up of models, including the A63, A72, A83, and Note 12, each designed to meet the needs of different users.
The A63 is an octa-core based smartphone that offers long-lasting performance, thanks to its powerful processor. Security is maintained thanks to the fingerprint sensor, which keeps data safe with convenience.
The INOI A72 is a fashionably designed smartphone with a long-standing 5,000 mAh battery, ensuring that users can use their device all day without having to recharge. The device features a sleek and stylish design that is sure to appeal to fashion-conscious users.
The headliner of INOI's new line-up is the Note 12, an extra-sized smartphone that is designed for ultimate productivity. The device features an immense 6.95" screen, which is perfect for multitasking. It is equipped with an octa-core processor, which provides fast and efficient performance. Powered by the latest Android 13, the device answers to the highest needs of tech-savvy users. The Note 12 will come in several bands, including LTE and 5G, ensuring that users can enjoy fast and reliable connectivity at the top speeds.
Along with smartphones, inoiPad and inoiPad Pro were also showcased – both 10.1” screen size tablets to complement the INOI ecosystem. Enclosed in the thin metal body, tablets are powered by extensive 6,000 mAh battery and stereo speakers. In addition, inoiPad Pro features a bright screen with Full HD resolution.
The company has also announced the plans to expand its’ presence in the Middle East market. Having a global sales and marketing headquarters in Dubai, INOI can provide even better support to its customers in the region.
The brand is also set to make a leap in distribution in Latin America, Europe and Africa with plans to expand its global presence.
INOI's latest line of smartphones will be available in key markets from March, and the brand is confident that they will be a hit with customers around the world. INOI plans to increase marketing activities scope and become one of the leading players in the mobile electronics industry.
