Pet Grooming Products Market to reach US$ 28,216.11 Mn by 2028, Top Companies are Beaphar, Nexderma, Wahl Clipper, etc

Increase in Pet Adoption to Fuel the Demand for Grooming Products

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of our recent study on “Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis –By Pet Type {Dogs, Cats, Others}; By Product Type {Shampoos and Conditioners, Shear and Trimming Tools, Combs and Brushes, Others}; By Distribution Channel {Supermarkets and Hypermarkets, Specialty Stores, Online Retail, Others,” includes the factors fueling the market growth, revenue estimation and forecast, and market share analysis. The report also identifies significant market players and their key developments.

The pet grooming products market size was valued at US$ 16,099.78 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 28,216.11 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028. Pet grooming refers to the maintenance of the well-being and health of animals. The growing trend of humanization of pets and increasing awareness about pet grooming products drive the pet grooming products market growth. Furthermore, increasing research and development activities to develop new products and increasing trend of pet cafes is anticipated to pave new opportunities for the pet grooming products market growth during the forecast period.

Based on product type, the pet grooming products market is segmented into shear and trimming tools, shampoos & conditioners, combs & brushes, and others. The shampoos & conditioners segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. Manufacturers offer various types of shampoos and conditioners for specific requirements of pets; these products include dry foam shampoo, flea shampoo, natural & organic shampoo, medicated shampoo, shampoo anti-allergic shampoo, anti-dandruff shampoo, anti-itch shampoo, and so on. Also, the growing concern toward pet’s health is encouraging the manufacturers to offer natural and organic ingredients pets shampoo & conditioners.

The global pet grooming products market is segmented into five main regions—North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share of the market. According to Pet Food Manufacturers Association, in 2021, the UK will have 34 million pets—including 12 million cats and 12 million dogs, 3.2 million small mammals such as guinea pigs and hamsters, 3 million birds, and 1.5 million reptiles. Pet ownership and pet grooming products trends are being driven by the rapid economic and societal development. As the younger generation becomes increasingly isolated, pets are being treated as companions.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Pet Grooming Products Market Growth

The impact of lockdown in the Middle Eastern and African countries was that various manufacturing companies related to consumer goods were closed leading to the reduction in the manufacturing of pet grooming products. The Middle East & Africa region was slow to adopt e-commerce; however, the COVID-19 pandemic prompted a change. Consumers across the Gulf Cooperation Council, South Africa, and Turkey have increased online shopping during the pandemic. Consumers in Saudi Arabia and the UAE have seen the highest rates of “new or increased” users in online deliveries and communications. Thus, due to the pandemic, the consumers have increased the usage of e-commerce platforms, and the presence of e-commerce sites specifically providing pet grooming products will positively impact the pet grooming products market growth.

The report includes the segmentation of the global pet grooming products market as follows:

The pet grooming products market, by pet type, is segmented into dogs, cats, and others. Based on product type, the market is segmented into shampoos and conditioners, shear and trimming tools, combs and brushes, and others. The pet grooming products market, by distribution channel, is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. By geography, the pet grooming products market is broadly segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South and Central America. The market in North America is further segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. The European market is subsegmented into Germany, France, the UK, Italy, Russia, and the Rest of Europe. The pet grooming products market in Asia Pacific is subsegmented into China, India, Japan, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific. The market in the Middle East & Africa (MEA) is further segmented into South Africa, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, and the Rest of MEA. The market in South and Central America is subsegmented into Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South and Central America.

A few of the key players operating in the global pet grooming products market include Ancol Pet Products Limited; Beaphar; Wahl Clipper; The Hartz Mountain Corporation; Johnson’s Veterinary Products Ltd; Earthwhile Endeavors, Inc.; Coastal Pet Products Inc; Nexderma; Glo-Marr Pet Products; and Resco Pet Products. Players operating in the market are highly focused on the development of high-quality and innovative product offerings to fulfill customers’ requirements.

