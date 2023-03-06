Coffee Machines Market to be Worth USD 20,596.79 Mn by 2028 Driven by the Expansion of Coffee Culture in Working Spaces

The Insight Partner Logo

Increasing Urbanization at a Rapid Pace in Emerging Economies is Expected to Boost the Consumption of Coffee Beverages

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The scope of our recent study on the “Coffee Machines Market Forecast to 2028 – COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis – by Type (Filter Coffee Machines, Espresso Coffee Machines, Capsule & Pod Coffee Machines, and Others); Category (Manual and Automatic & Semi-Automatic); End-User (Residential and Non-Residential)” includes the description of factors fueling the market growth, estimation and forecast of revenue, and identification of significant market players and their key developments, along with providing market share analysis.

The coffee machines market was valued at US$ 15,340.75 million in 2021 and is projected to reach US$ 20,596.79 million by 2028; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2021 to 2028. A coffee machine is a device that is used to brew coffee. While there are many types of coffeemakers that use various brewing methods, the most popular devices use a paper or metal filter within a funnel that is put over a glass or ceramic coffee pot, which is a kettle-style cooking pot. Coffee machines are available in various sizes and shapes as well as in different type of models which includes filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule and pod coffee machines, and others. This has played an important role in increasing its demand. In addition, manufacturers are introducing drip machines with advanced technological features, which is also likely to propel coffee machines market growth.

Based on type, the coffee machines market is segmented into filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule and pod coffee machines, and others. The filter coffee machine segment held the largest share of the market in 2020. A filter coffee maker is a machine through which the water automatically drips into a heating tube. Once the water is heated, it is poured on to the ground coffee, going through a filter and coming out as a hot cup of coffee. Filtering coffee essentially involves pouring hot water over ground coffee to extract its hidden flavors. The solid grounds are usually separated, and coffee is served fully liquid. Many variables go into producing a well-filtered coffee.

Filter coffee requires coarser grounds and more water than espresso; it also takes longer to brew. The intensity and subtleties of the tastes are determined by the coarseness of the coffee grounds as well as the roast profile. The filter coffee machines primarily consist of a metal or paper filter in which the coffee grounds are placed. The grinds are then allowed to percolate through hot water, which collects as a filtrate in a pot. Filter coffee, on the other hand, has a cleaner, smoother, and less acidic flavor, making it ideal for drinking black coffee.

Impact of COVID-19 Pandemic on Coffee Machines Market

The COVID-19 outbreak pandemic has significantly affected the global coffee machines market. The outbreak has declined operational efficiency and interrupted supply chains owing to the sudden closure of national and international boundaries, thereby creating revenue loss and damage. The disruptions in supply chain have restricted the supply of raw material, which, in turn, is hindering the growth of the market and affecting the production of coffee machines. While the demand for coffee machines in non-residential applications fell significantly, demand for coffee machines in residential applications has increased primarily owing to the shutdown of most cafes as well as the shift to work-from-home by the corporates. This also increased the demand for specialty coffee or café-like coffee that can be prepared at home. This has aided the sales of coffee machines.

According to the All Japan Coffee Association, the concept, "café at home" has become quite popular in 2020, so much so that the consumption of coffee at home has rapidly increased. As more and more people have become interested in ways to brew great coffee at home. People who are working from home have started to drink higher amounts of coffee as a result. Moreover, as the international vaccine campaign gathers momentum and the pandemic is gradually being brought under control across the developed economies, consumers and companies are slowly returning to normalcy and this is expected to offer further opportunities for growth.

The report segments the coffee machines market as follows:

Based on type, the coffee machines market is segmented into filter coffee machines, espresso coffee machines, capsule & pod coffee machines, and others. Based on category, the market is segmented into manual and automatic & semi-automatic. Based on end-user, the market is segmented into residential and non-residential. Based on geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA), and South and Central America (SAM).

Keurig Green Mountain, Inc.; Robert Bosch Gmbh; Electrolux Ab.; Illycaffè S.P.A.; Koninklijke Philips N.V; Krups Gmbh; Morphy Richards; Nestlé S.A.; Panasonic Corporation; and Luigi Lavazza S.P.A. are among the major players operating in the coffee machines market.

