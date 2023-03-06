Branded Generics Market Estimated to Grow at CAGR of 9.9% by 2028 | The Insight Partners

Branded generics market includes development history, competitive landscape analysis and major regions' development status.

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Insight Partners Latest Research on "Branded Generics Market Forecast to 2028" Includes COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Therapeutic Application (Oncology, Cardiovascular Diseases, Diabetes, Neurology, Gastrointestinal Diseases, Dermatology Diseases, Analgesics & Anti-Inflammatory, and Others), Distribution Channel (Hospitals, Retail Pharmacies, Online Pharmacies, and Drug Stores), Drug Class (Alkylating Agents, Antimetabolites, Hormones, Antihypertensive, Lipid-Lowering Drugs, Antidepressants, Antipsychotics, Antiepileptic, and Others), and Formulation Type (Oral, Parenteral, Topical, and Others)

Branded Generics Market is expected to reach US$ 235.86 billion in 2028 from US$ 414.99 billion in 2022. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 9.9% from 2022 to 2028. The report highlights the key factors driving the market and prominent players with their developments.

Download PDF Sample Copy at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/sample/TIPRE00005554/

Branded Generics are the medicines used to cure patients with disorders like diabetes, cancer, AIDS, and others. Generic medicines are available at low prices worldwide. The increasing number of patients with chronic disorders is raising the demand for generic medication globally. According to the published report by HSRII, the US is the largest pharmaceutical market in the world, accounting for one-third of the global pharmaceutical market, with generics accounting for 84% in terms of sales volume and 28% in terms of sales value

The branded generics’ market is majorly comprised of top players involving MYLAN N.V., TEVA PHARMACEUTICAL INDUSTRIES LTD., GlaxoSmithKline plc, Bausch Health (Valeant Pharmaceuticals), Sandoz International Gmbh, Aspen Holdings, Par Pharmaceuticals, Lupin, Sanofi, AstraZeneca, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Inc., and Hetero

The companies listed above are implementing various strategies that have resulted in the growth of the company and in turn, have brought about various changes in the worldwide market. Additionally, the companies have adopted several inorganic and organic strategies for accelerating their growth and improving their market position.

Below is the list of the growth strategies done by the players operating in the branded generics market:

March-2022: Teva Pharmaceuticals, a U.S. affiliate of Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., announced the launch of a first generic version of Revlimid 1 (lenalidomide capsules), in 5mg, 10mg, 15mg, and 25mg strengths, in the United States

Inquire about Discount: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/discount/TIPRE00005554/?utm_source=EINPressWire&utm_medium=10376

January-2021: Sandoz, a global leader in generic and biosimilar medicines, announced the US launching of generic Icatibant injection pre-filled syringe to treat acute attacks of rare disease hereditary angioedema (HAE) in adults 18 years and older.1 It is available immediately for US patients

The report segments the global branded generics market as follows:

The global branded generics market is segmented based on therapeutic application, distribution channel, drug class, and formulation type.

Based on therapeutic application, the market is segmented into oncology, cardiovascular diseases, diabetes, neurology, gastrointestinal diseases, dermatology diseases, analgesics, and anti-inflammatory.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into hospital pharmacies, retail pharmacies, online pharmacies, and drug stores. In terms of drug class, the market is segmented into alkylating agents, antimetabolites, hormones, anti-hypertensive, lipid-lowering drugs, anti-depressants, anti-psychotics, anti-epileptics, and others.

Based on formulation type, the market is segmented into oral, parenteral, topical, and others.

By geography, the global branded generics market is segmented into North America (the US, Canada, and Mexico), Europe (the UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, South Korea, and the Rest of Asia Pacific), the Middle East & Africa (the UAE, Saudi Arabia, Africa, and the Rest of the Middle East & Africa), and South & Central America (Brazil, Argentina, and the Rest of South & Central America).

Buy Report at: https://www.theinsightpartners.com/buy/TIPRE00005554/

About The Insight Partners:

The Insight Partners is a one stop industry research provider of actionable intelligence. We help our clients in getting solutions to their research requirements through our syndicated and consulting research services. We specialize in industries such as Semiconductor and Electronics, Aerospace and Defense, Automotive and Transportation, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Manufacturing and Construction, Medical Device, Technology, Media and Telecommunications, Chemicals and Materials.

Contact Us:

If you have any queries about this report or if you would like further information, please contact us:

Contact Person: Sameer Joshi

E-mail: sales@theinsightpartners.com

Phone: +1-646-491-9876