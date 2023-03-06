Domain Name System (DNS) Service Market is Estimated to Value USD 3.60 Billion by 2032: Reports and Data

Market Size – USD 250 million in 2018, Market Growth - CAGR of 10.7%, Market Trends – The advent of ITOS and granularity, and inexpensive deployment of DNS.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global domain name system (DNS) service market is expected to reach USD 600 million by 2026, according to a new report by Reports and Data.

Developing cognizance associated with the prominence on protecting the internet sites from attempted DDoS (a particular type of DoS attack in which the compromised systems are brought to use in order to target an individual system which is thought of causing the denial of service attempts) attack to fortify the security feature of the internet sites, is likely to propel the market growth.

An escalated switching to integrated surveillance & cloud-based services, the advent of ITOS and granularity, and inexpensive deployment of DNS are other key factors estimated to push the market growth.

One key factor limiting the progress of the market is the global presence of service providers giving DNS services for free as these providers will play a significant role in bringing down the revenue of the paid service providers.

The major share in the domain name system (DNS) service market would be occupied by North America with USD 118.6 million in 2018 and would continue to lead the market during the forecast period with Europe holding the next spot owing to huge acceptance of DNS services in industries and organizations in these regions.

Further key findings from the report suggest

• On the basis of the type of deployment, the market has been segmented into on-premises and cloud-based The Cloud-based deployment will have the highest growth rate of 10.8% during the forecast period as most of the managed DNS service providers are making cloud-based solutions available to their customers. Moreover, the installation and maintenance cost of clouds based deployment is less than that of an on-premises deployment.

• On the basis of the type of server, the market has been segmented into primary and secondary DNS server. The secondary DNS server segment is projected to have the highest growth rate of CAGR 10.7% during the forecast period. This is due to the widespread use of DNS services by various end-users and in case of an outage or breakdown, a portion of enormous query data traffic can be diverted to the secondary DNS server. The primary DNS server is anticipated to lead the market as these servers are the main necessity for hosting a DNS service.

• On the basis of regions, the market has been segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Europe, South America, Middle East, and The major share of the market would be occupied by North America with USD 118.6 million in 2018 and would continue to lead the market during the forecast period with Europe holding the next spot owing to huge acceptance of DNS services in industries and organizations in these regions. In terms of highest growth rate, APAC region would grab the top spot with a CAGR of 10.78% due to the proliferation of internet users in the countries in this region.

• Key participants include Google (US), AWS (US), Oracle (US), Verisign (US), Cloudflare (US), Akamai Technologies (US), CDNetworks (South Korea), DNS Made Easy (US), IBM (US), and Microsoft (US).

For the purpose of this report, Reports and Data have segmented global domain name system service market on the basis of type of deployment, type of server, size of organization and region:

Type of Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• On-Premises

• Cloud Based

1. Hybrid

2. Public

3. Private

Type of Server Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Primary

• Secondary

Size of Organization Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

• Small & Medium-Sized Enterprises

• Large Enterprises

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2018-2026)

o North America

1. U.S.

o Europe

1. Germany

2. UK

o Asia Pacific

1. China

2. India

o Latin America

1. Brazil

o MEA

