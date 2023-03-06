Shopkhoj Explores Delhi Shopping Places , Delhi Markets & Delhi Shopping Malls

Lac Bangles at Dilli Haat Jutiis@Diili Haat Block Print Shirts

Best Places to Shop in Delhi

NEW DELHI, DELHI, INDIA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- There is much to do and see in Delhi, the capital of India. Historical monuments and cultural tours offer the visitor a glimpse through the centuries. Offerings of cuisine from all over the world, along with delectable street food satisfies the palettes of everyone. While Delhi has so much else to offer, it is also one of the topmost shopping places in India – with a wide variety of choices. Delhi is a very historical city. The influence of the Mughal & the British rule are plainly evident in the architecture of Delhi. Historical monuments are interspersed with modern buildings everywhere. One of the charms of shopping in Delhi is the juxtaposition of shopping paradises adjacent to historical structures.

Some of the iconic Delhi shopping marketplaces are close to some of the historic monuments.

Chandni Chowk(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/chandni-chowk/) meaning moonlit night square was conceived &created by Jahanara Begum, Emperor Shah Jahan’s daughter as a beautiful shopping arcade facing the Red Fort. Here you will find a bustling market for wedding dresses, salwar suits & saree, wedding trousseau & beyond. It is a Wholesale Market and the prices are very reasonable. Hauz Khas(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/hauz-khas-village-delhi/), has a 13th Century water tank, a mosque, a tomb, and an Islamic seminary. The market in Hauz Khas is one of the plushest in Delhi and was called the national capital of ethnic chic by Barbra Crosette, the New York correspondent. The stores here carry beautifully tailored western wear, leather & handicraft items.



Delhi shopping (https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi/)has something for everyone from the budget shopper to high end luxury shopping. It is an amazing place for street shopping where one can bargain & get earrings for $1. Janpath (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/janpath-street-shopping/) near Connaught Place is a great place for street shopping. In addition to cotton tops skirts, palazzo pants, & stoles, one can shop for earrings, trinkets chains, handbags & artifacts. In the nearby Tibetan Market buying Tibetan masks, prayer beads & bowls is a unique and experience – providing a one-of-a-kind souvenir. It is a unique & interesting market. The Gujarati market, next to the Tibetan Market, has colorful embroidered blouses & bedspreads.



Sarojini Nagar(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/sarojini-nagar-market/) is another well-known shopping market for export rejects and cotton tops. Shop for stylish palazzos, slacks, and skirts. Dilli Haat,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/dilli-haat/) an open-air market, with about 100-150 stalls set up by artisans & crafts persons from all over India, gives this market a noisy, colorful, and sensory experience. One can shop for Kashmiri carpets & pashmina stoles, handcrafted puppets, cotton dhurries, Rajasthani quilts, cotton salwar suits, silver jewelry& colourful jutis (ethnic shoes and sandals).

On the opposite side of the spectrum, one can find international luxury brands & designer wear shops. Zara, Louis Vuitton, Jimmy Choo, Salvatore Ferragamo are some of the brands carried in fancy shopping malls (https://www.shopkhoj.com/delhi/malls-in-delhi). Indian designers like Sabyasachi Mukherjee, Tarun Tahiliani,I Anamika Khanna, Ritu Kumar & so on have garnered a global following and boutiques that sell their ware can be found in some of the exclusive markets.

In between street shopping & luxury shopping, one can shop for dresses, bridal lehengas & saris, salwar kameez and other ethnic dresses, jewelry & handicrafts at a range of prices. India is a multicultural & diverse country with 29 States with each State sporting its own brand of ethnic textiles & jewelry. Delhi, the capital certainly knows how to show the richness and diversity of India. CP or Connaught Place has the iconic Cottage Industries Emporium (https://www.shopkhoj.com/shops-in-delhi/central-cottage-industries-emporium/)& the State Emporiums in Baba Kharak Singh Marg,(https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/state-emporiums-cp/), that stock clothing, jewelry, handicrafts & accessories from all over India.

While Delhi’s Street shopping gives the visitor a down-and-dirty feel for the city, Delhi also has some of the traditional markets. They are all laid out in earmarked spaces with parking facilities, and some of the shops are more than 50 years old. The Karol Bagh (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/karol-bagh-market/)market in West Delhi is the go-to market for both wedding wear dresses, casual wear ethnic dresses & artificial jewelry as well. If you are looking for party wear & bridal wear dresses, visit the South Extension market (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/south-extension-market/). Khan market (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/khan-market/)is a trendy market in South Delhi & is a shopping destination with book shops & coffee shops. GK (https://www.shopkhoj.com/markets-in-delhi/gk-m-block-market/) markets are sophisticated shops for Indian ethnic wear & causal wear dresses.

In addition to these iconic shopping markets, do visit some of the top shopping malls like Promenade Mall(https://www.shopkhoj.com/malls-in-delhi/dlf-promenade-mall-vasant-kunj/), Ambience Mall(https://www.shopkhoj.com/malls-in-delhi/ambience-mall-vasant-kunj-delhi/ )& Saket Select city Mall (https://www.shopkhoj.com/malls-in-delhi/select-city-walk-mall-saket/). These Malls have some of the best shops in India that carry the latest in western wear, handbags & jewelry from the best international brands.



Delhi shopping is a lively and fun experience. The range of available choices, with the different types of experiences makes it a unique place to go shopping. There is something to suit every pocket. Bargaining is allowed in street shops and that adds to the fun.

