North America Digital Printing Packaging Market Reach US$ 10,651.80 million by 2028 at 9.8% CAGR

North America Digital Printing Packaging Market

NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to Business Market Insights’ research, the North America digital printing packaging market was valued at US$ 6,089.84 million in 2022 and is expected to reach US$ 10,651.80 million by 2028, registering a CAGR of 9.8% from 2022 to 2028. Increasing demand from e-commerce sector and technological advancements in digital printing are the critical factors attributed to the North America digital printing packaging market expansion.

Key companies profiled in this research study are:

• DS Smith Plc

• DuPont de Nemours Inc

• HP Inc

• Mondi Plc

• Quad/Graphics Inc

• Weber Packaging Solutions Inc

• Xeikon BV

• Xerox Holdings Corp

The e-commerce industry in the region has grown exponentially in the last few years. Many e-commerce companies such as Tesco and Amazon ensure that their customers can conveniently shop required commodities online using e-commerce applications on their smartphones. In the e-commerce value chain, attractive packaging is an important strategy for brand owners to differentiate their products. Brand owners are shifting from traditional corrugated boxes to varied packaging options to stand out. The popularity of online shopping is also increasing the use of personalized packaging. Hence, the high preference for online shopping and e-commerce propels the demand for packaging material. Therefore, the North America digital printing packaging market growth is attributed to the rising demand from the e-commerce sector.

North America Digital Printing Packaging Market Segmentation:

The North America digital printing packaging market is segmented into ink type, packaging type, and end-use industry and country.

• Based on ink type, the North America digital printing packaging market is segmented into solvent-based, UV-based, aqueous, and others. In 2022, the solvent-based segment registered a largest share in the North America digital printing packaging market.

• Based on packaging type, the North America digital printing packaging market is segmented into corrugated, folding cartons, flexible packaging, labels, and others. In 2022, the corrugated segment registered a largest share in the North America digital printing packaging market.

• Based on end-use industry, the North America digital printing packaging market is segmented into food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, personal care and cosmetics, and others. In 2022, the pharmaceuticals segment registered a largest share in the North America digital printing packaging market.

• Based on country, the North America digital printing packaging market is segmented into the US, Canada, and Mexico. In 2022, the US segment registered a largest share in the North America digital printing Packaging market.

The report includes an executive summary, global economic outlook, and overview sections which provide a consistent analysis of the North America Digital Printing Packaging market. Additionally, the report in the Market Overview section outlines PLC analysis and PESTLE analysis to provide a thorough analysis of the market. The overview section details Porter's five forces analysis which helps to reveal a possible scenario of the market by disclosing a competitive scenario with respect to the North America Digital Printing Packaging Market.

The leading companies of the North America Digital Printing Packaging industry, their market share, product portfolio, company profiles are covered in this report. Key market players are analyzed on the basis of production volume, gross margin, market value, and price structure. The competitive market scenario among North America Digital Printing Packaging players will help the industry aspirants in planning their strategies. The statistics presented in this report are an accurate and useful guide to shaping your business growth.

This research report also presents practical and practical case studies to help you get a clearer understanding of the topic. This research report has been prepared through industry analysis techniques and presented in a professional manner by including effective information graphics whenever necessary. It helps ensure business stability and rapid development to achieve notable remarks in the global North America Digital Printing Packaging market.

Finally, North America Digital Printing Packaging Market report is the believable source for gaining the Market research that will exponentially accelerate your business. The report provides locales, economic conditions, item values, benefits, limits, creations, supplies, requests, market development rates, and numbers, etc. North America Digital Printing Packaging Industry Report Announces Additional New Task SWOT Examination, Speculation Achievement Investigation and Venture Return Investigation.

