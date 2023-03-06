Wireless Charging Market will grow at a CAGR of 20.8% During 2023 to 2033 Predicted by PMR

Wireless Charging Market

The Wireless Charging Market is estimated at US$ 4.78 Billion as of 2022 and is anticipated to have sales of US$ 37.8 Billion by the end of 2033 - PMR

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As of 2022, 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐡𝐚𝐯𝐞 𝐚 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐝𝐞𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟒.𝟕𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐬𝐚𝐥𝐞𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟑𝟕.𝟖 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐞𝐧𝐝 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟑. The wireless charging market is anticipated to reach US$ 5.7 Billion by 2023 and 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑 𝐨𝐟 𝟐𝟎.𝟖% from 2023 to 2033.

Today, wireless charging, which sends energy wirelessly from a source to a gadget that requires it, is one of the most popular growing innovations. The expanding use of wireless portable devices has boosted the demand for wireless charging solutions. A charging station, a power source, and a receiver that accepts the electricity and charges the battery are all components of these wireless charging systems.

The wireless charging market refers to the market for technology and products that enable the charging of electronic devices without the need for a physical cable or charging port. Wireless charging technology uses electromagnetic fields to transfer energy from a charging pad or mat to a device that is equipped with a compatible receiver, typically through the use of induction or resonance.

The market for wireless charging is growing rapidly, driven by the increasing prevalence of smartphones, wearables, and other portable electronic devices that require frequent charging. The adoption of wireless charging is also being driven by the growing demand for convenience and the desire to reduce the clutter of cables and chargers.

The wireless charging market is comprised of various components, including hardware, software, and services. Key players in the market include companies such as Samsung, Apple, Qualcomm, and Broadcom, as well as a number of startups and smaller players.

The market is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing adoption of wireless charging in a wide range of devices and applications, including smartphones, wearables, electric vehicles, and medical devices. The market is also likely to be driven by advances in wireless charging technology, such as longer range charging, faster charging speeds, and increased efficiency.

𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐞𝐭𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐋𝐚𝐧𝐝𝐬𝐜𝐚𝐩𝐞

Major players are focusing towards the boost the production due the upsurge in demand of the wireless charging and also players are focusing on the enhancement of products which are affordable and easily acquired for fulfilling the demand of the market in wireless charging market.

• 𝐎𝐧 𝐍𝐨𝐯𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, Ossia Inc proclaimed the introduction of the next-generation Cota 2.4 GHz platform. It was approved by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) for installation in the industrial, commercial and residential sectors. This upgraded and highly effective wireless power platform provides a number of advantages, such as improved manufacturability, increased transmitter effectiveness, and decreased power consumption, as well as cost-effective design, decreased power consumption, lighter weight, and a thinner form factor.

• 𝐎𝐧 𝐒𝐞𝐩𝐭𝐞𝐦𝐛𝐞𝐫 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟎, Integrated Device Technology revealed the P9415-R wireless power receiver, model number P9415-R, as the first of its type. It makes use of cutting-edge WattShare technology. This extraordinarily efficient wireless power receiver can wirelessly charge smartphones, power banks, and portable industrial equipment.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬:

• QUALCOMM Incorporated

• Semtech Corporation

• Texas Instruments Incorporatedn

• Integrated Device Technology, Inc.

• Energizer Holdings, Inc.

• Powermat Technologies

• WiTricity Corporation

• ConvenientPower HK Limited

• Mojo Mobility, Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐖𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐂𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡

𝐁𝐲 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭:

• Transmitters

• Receivers

𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• Consumer Electronics

• Automotive

• Healthcare

• Industrial

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐓𝐞𝐜𝐡𝐧𝐨𝐥𝐨𝐠𝐲:

• Inductive Technology

• Resonance Technology

• Radio Frequency Technology (RF)

• Others

𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧:

• North America

• Latin America

• Europe

• East Asia

• South Asia & Pacific

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐢𝐬 𝐚 𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐢𝐝𝐥𝐲 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐮𝐬𝐭𝐫𝐲, 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐦𝐚𝐧𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐛𝐮𝐬𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐧𝐯𝐞𝐬𝐭𝐨𝐫𝐬. 𝐇𝐞𝐫𝐞 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐬𝐨𝐦𝐞 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐤𝐞𝐲 𝐨𝐩𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭𝐮𝐧𝐢𝐭𝐢𝐞𝐬 𝐢𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐫𝐞𝐥𝐞𝐬𝐬 𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐫𝐠𝐢𝐧𝐠 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭:

• Increasing adoption of wireless charging in consumer electronics: The adoption of wireless charging in smartphones, wearable devices, and other consumer electronics is rapidly increasing, creating a significant market opportunity for businesses that provide wireless charging solutions.

• Growing demand for electric vehicles: The electric vehicle market is growing rapidly, and wireless charging is expected to become a key technology in the industry. This creates an opportunity for businesses that develop wireless charging solutions for electric vehicles.

• Advancements in technology: The wireless charging market is constantly evolving, with new technologies and standards emerging. This creates opportunities for businesses that develop innovative wireless charging solutions that meet the needs of consumers and businesses.

• Increased demand for wireless charging in public places: As more people rely on their mobile devices throughout the day, the demand for wireless charging solutions in public places, such as airports, cafes, and hotels, is increasing. This creates opportunities for businesses that provide wireless charging solutions for public spaces.

• Growing demand for contactless technologies: The COVID-19 pandemic has accelerated the adoption of contactless technologies, and wireless charging is no exception. As consumers become more comfortable with contactless technologies, the demand for wireless charging solutions is expected to increase, creating opportunities for businesses that provide these solutions.

• Overall, the wireless charging market is expected to continue growing rapidly in the coming years, creating significant opportunities for businesses and investors.

