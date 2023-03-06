Pacific Alliance: MPs Commend Development Dynamics in Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra

MOROCCO, March 6 - A parliamentary delegation of the Pacific Alliance Monitoring Inter-Parliamentary Commission, welcomed, Friday in Laayoune, the development dynamics that the region of Laayoune-Sakia El Hamra witnesses in various areas.

The members of the delegation noted the development of basic infrastructure in the region and the efforts of the state to provide a new impetus for development, as part of the new development model of the southern provinces launched in 2015 by HM King Mohammed VI.

This visit allowed the delegation, composed of members of the Colombian Senate, the Peruvian Congress and the National Congress of Chile, to see the progress made in the province of Laayoune, the climate of security, peace and stability in the region, as well as the role of elected councils in the management of local affairs.

In a statement to the press at the end of their meetings with local elected officials, the Colombian senator Jose Luis Pérez Oyuela said that this visit is part of the participation of the delegation in the joint meeting of Morocco's House of Representatives and this inter-parliamentary body.

The delegation, which supports the autonomy plan proposed by Morocco in 2007 to resolve the conflict over the Sahara, is pleased with the level of development in the southern provinces of the Kingdom, noted Perez Oyuela.

For her part, Maria Del Pilar Cordero, of the Peruvian Congress, said she was "impressed" by the process of reforms launched by Morocco, welcoming the efforts made by the kingdom to strengthen development in all regions of the country and in the southern provinces in particular.

The member of the National Congress of Chile, Miguel Angel Calisto Aguila, highlighted the efforts of local authorities in improving the living conditions of the population of the southern provinces.

MAP:04 March 2023