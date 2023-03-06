New York: Morocco Participates in 54th UN Statistical Commission

MOROCCO, March 6 - Morocco, represented by a delegation from the High Commission for Planning (HCP), took part in the 54th session of the United Nations Statistical Commission (UNSC) which met in New York from February 28 to March 3.

Reporting to the Economic and Social Council of the United Nations, the UNSC is the supreme body in charge of examining and adopting international statistical methodologies and standards and ensuring good governance of the international statistical system.

During this session, Morocco made several statements on different topics, namely economic statistics, social statistics, development of regional statistics, national, environmental and economic accounting and the working methods of the Statistical Commission.

In a statement to MAP, Director of National Accounting at the HCP, Mustapha Zafri, who led the Moroccan delegation to this event, highlighted the relevance and quality of the Kingdom's participation in the various stages of this event, as well as its commitment to share its "pioneering" experience in Africa in the field of statistics.

He noted that during the discussions, the Moroccan delegation raised two major issues, namely the need to develop a conceptual framework of technology-facilitated violence, and the measurement of wealth beyond GDP including the multidimensional aspects of development, noting that Morocco supported, on this occasion, the proposal to expand the membership of the commission for an equitable regional representation.

On behalf of the African continent, Morocco made statements on indicators related to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and price statistics, and two others on behalf of the ESCWA countries on international statistical rankings and business and trade statistics, he added.

The HCP delegation also took part in various side events organized on the sidelines of this session and contributed as a panelist to two side events, said Zafri, adding that the first event focused on the "Data For Now" initiative, launched by the UN Statistics Division to support a selection of pilot countries in the use of innovative alternative methods in the calculation of SDG indicators.

The second event concerned innovative tools for training and statistical communication organized by the Global Network of Institutions for Statistical Training (GIST), he added.

MAP: 05 March 2023