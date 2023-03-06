Exploring the Rapidly Growing Catamaran Market Driven by Comfort in the World of Water Sports and Luxury Boating - PMR

Catamaran Market

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES OF AMERICA, March 7, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The catamaran market refers to the industry that deals with the production and sale of catamarans - a type of watercraft that consists of two hulls connected by a deck. Catamarans have gained immense popularity in recent years due to their stability, speed, and comfort, making them an excellent choice for various water-based activities, including cruising, racing, and leisure.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐰𝐚𝐬 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐮𝐞𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟏.𝟒 𝐁𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐢𝐧 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐭 𝐚 𝐜𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐝 𝐚𝐧𝐧𝐮𝐚𝐥 𝐠𝐫𝐨𝐰𝐭𝐡 𝐫𝐚𝐭𝐞 (𝐂𝐀𝐆𝐑) 𝐨𝐟 𝟔.𝟑% 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟑 𝐭𝐨 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐠𝐥𝐨𝐛𝐚𝐥 𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐟𝐨𝐫 𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐢𝐬 𝐞𝐱𝐩𝐞𝐜𝐭𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐫𝐞𝐚𝐜𝐡 𝐔𝐒$ 𝟐.𝟕𝟒 𝐛𝐢𝐥𝐥𝐢𝐨𝐧 𝐛𝐲 𝟐𝟎𝟑𝟐. The increase in leisure tourism and racing events and the increasing disposable income of people across the globe are some of the key factors driving the growth of the catamaran industry.

The global catamaran market is primarily driven by the rising popularity of leisure activities and water sports, along with the increasing demand for luxury boats. Moreover, technological advancements and innovations in the design and construction of catamarans have led to the production of high-performance and fuel-efficient vessels, which have further fueled the growth of the market.

The catamaran market can be segmented based on the type of catamaran, including power catamarans and sailing catamarans. Power catamarans are generally used for recreational purposes, fishing, or transportation, while sailing catamarans are primarily used for cruising and racing.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐓𝐚𝐤𝐞𝐚𝐰𝐚𝐲𝐬 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• A catamaran is like any other type of expensive leisure tourism. Wealthy families, affluent individuals, and anyone with enough money who wants to try different experiences are willing to pay for a catamaran on the condition that it is safe.

• The power catamaran segment is estimated to hold the major market share and expand at a CAGR of 6.2%.

• The small-sized catamarans segment is projected to advance at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

• The catamaran market for sports applications is expected to expand at the highest CAGR during the assessment period.

“Because of new technologies, the private, commercial, and military sectors of catamaran design are quickly advancing. Advanced materials and 3D printing will alter catamaran design and building methodologies, while new sustainable fuels will aid in decreasing or even eliminating emissions in the maritime sector,” says an analyst at Persistence Market Research.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Major players are channeling efforts toward expanding their production capacities to strengthen their market share. Market expansion is anticipated to be aided by the growing number of partnerships and collaborations among key players that are looking to increase their presence in the market. Some of the players are –

• African Cats.

• Bavaria Catamarans

• Beneteau Group

• CATATHAI

• Fountaine Pajot Catamarans

• Leopard Catamarans

• NAUTITECH

• Outremer Yachting

• Seawind

• Voyage

𝐂𝐚𝐭𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐫𝐚𝐧 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧-

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐝𝐮𝐜𝐭 𝐓𝐲𝐩𝐞- Sailing Catamarans ( Sport, Leisure, Transport, Others), Power Catamarans ( Sport, Leisure, Transport, Others)

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐒𝐢𝐳𝐞 - ( Small, Medium, Large )

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐀𝐩𝐩𝐥𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧 -( Sport, Leisure, Transport, Others)

• 𝐁𝐲 𝐑𝐞𝐠𝐢𝐨𝐧 - ( North America, Latin America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa)

• 𝐆𝐞𝐨𝐠𝐫𝐚𝐩𝐡𝐢𝐜𝐚𝐥𝐥𝐲, the catamaran market is dominated by the Asia-Pacific region, which is expected to continue its dominance over the forecast period. This is primarily due to the growing popularity of recreational boating and water sports in countries such as China, Japan, and Australia.

In conclusion, the catamaran market is poised to grow in the coming years, driven by the increasing demand for water-based activities and the development of advanced catamaran technologies. As more consumers seek eco-friendly and sustainable options, the market is likely to witness a shift towards the production of green and energy-efficient catamarans.

