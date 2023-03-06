Upper House Speaker to Visit Poland on March 06-10

MOROCCO, March 6 - Speaker of the House of Advisors, Enaam Mayara, will pay an official visit to the Republic of Poland from 06 to 10 March leading a delegation.

This visit, which responds to the invitation of president of the Polish Senate, Tomasz Grodzki, is part of the strengthening of relations between the Kingdom and the Republic of Poland, which are founded, under the auspices of HM King Mohammed VI and president Andrzej Duda, on the basis of friendship and fruitful cooperation, support and mutual respect, said the upper house in a statement.

This visit also takes place pursuant to the contents of the joint statement that crowned the last visit of Grodzki to the Kingdom in May 2022, and which constituted a new cornerstone in the path of strengthening parliamentary relations between the two friendly countries, guided by the enlightened Royal directives of His Majesty the King aimed at diversifying partnerships and opening up to the countries of Eastern Europe, the same source noted.

MAP:04 March 2023