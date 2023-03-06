Prince Edward Island: Canada's Newest Wellness Retreat

Revel in the Island Way of Life at a New Nordic Spa, Yoga and Wellness Festival, and More

CHARLESTOWN, PE (PRWEB) March 06, 2023

With 700 miles of tranquil beaches and Island-wide hiking, biking, and walking trails, Prince Edward Island is an open-air playground for travelers to restore mind, body, and soul. This year, visitors to PEI can revel in the "island way of life" with new and authentic wellness experiences.

From a new Nordic Spa and kaYOGA, to paddleboarding with beach goats, here are a few ways for travelers to relax and rejuvenate in Canada's smallest province.

Mysa Nordic Spa & Resort (NEW)

Prince Edward Island's newest and only Nordic Spa, the Mysa Nordic Spa & Resort is the ultimate wellness retreat. Nestled on the banks of St. Peters Bay, this calming space opened in December 2022 and features newly renovated rustic cottages with water views and propane fireplaces, perfect for cozying up after a day at the spa. The resort also offers an array of spa services, including thermal baths, essential oil steam rooms, a Finnish sauna, meditation sessions, and more. Inspired by ancient Scandinavian rituals, the Mysa Spa's Thermal Experience alternates hot, cold, and rest to achieve a deep state of relaxation within the body and mind.

Nature Space Resort & Retreat Centre

A place to reconnect with nature, the Nature Space Resort & Retreat Centre is a four-season resort in Eastern Prince Edward Island, offering four authentic Mongolian Yurts. Each Yurt is outfitted with a queen bed, day bed with trundle, woodstove, and a private deck with a personal hot tub. The resort offers an array of wellness-based activities, including private and group yoga, mindfulness classes, wellness retreats, as well as sunset kaYOGA, a three-hour kayak trip that includes one hour of yoga on a secluded beach.

Island Tides Yoga and Wellness Festival

The Island Tides Yoga and Wellness Festival is a three-day event that blends healthy living, movement, and learning. Marking its third year this June, the festival features daily lineups of yoga and fitness events, scenic runs and on-the-water activities, and nourishing food and beverage from local vendors. Festival goers will also find intimate workshops with inspiring thought leaders that range from self-love and mindfulness to clean beauty and more. Island Tides Yoga and Wellness Festival takes place in Charlottetown from June 22 – 25, 2023.

Paddleboarding with Goats

Visitors to the Island can hit the water with paddleboarding goats on the quiet North Cape Coastal Drive of PEI. At Beach Goats, guests are joined by ocean loving goats as they paddleboard out into the bay. In addition, the playful herd will join visitors for beach combing, oyster searching, peaceful walks along the low tide, as well as yoga.

Spa Package at Mill River Resort

Located in the North Cape Coastal region of Prince Edward Island, Mill River Resort's spa delivers personalized treatments including aromatic massages, body wraps, and facial. The Mill River Spa Package includes one-night accommodations, one in-room bottle of wine, a $100 CAD Mill River Spa Credit, and 15% off all regular priced Aveda products. Valid through April 30, 2023, rates start at $289 CAD per night plus resort tax.

For more information about Prince Edward Island, visit https://www.tourismpei.com/.

Additional images available on request.

About Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT):

This press release has been developed and distributed through funding provided by the Atlantic Canada Agreement on Tourism (ACAT). ACAT is a nine-member pan-Atlantic initiative comprising the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, the four Atlantic Canada Tourism Industry Associations, and the four Provincial Departments responsible for tourism.

For more information on the four provinces, visit these websites or follow them on social media:

Prince Edward Island

Web: http://www.tourismpei.com

Instagram: @tourismpei

Twitter: @tourismpei

Facebook: @tourismpei

New Brunswick

Web: http://www.tourismnewbrunswick.ca

Instagram: @DestinationNB

Twitter: @SeeNewBrunswick

Facebook: @ExploreNB

Nova Scotia

Web: http://www.novascotia.com

Instagram: @VisitNovaScotia

Twitter: @VisitNovaScotia

Facebook: @NovaScotia

Newfoundland and Labrador

Web: http://www.newfoundlandandlabrador.com

Instagram: @newfoundlandandlabrador

Twitter: @NLTweets

Facebook: @NewfoundlandandLabradorTourism

MEDIA CONTACT:

Alice Phillips/Bridget Fairless

Redpoint

212.229.0119

Phillips@redpointmarketingpr.com

Fairless@redpointmarketingpr.com

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/2023/3/prweb19202687.htm