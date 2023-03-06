Morocco Is Stable Country, Great Ally of United States (Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff)

MOROCCO, March 6 - Morocco is a partner and great ally of the United States and a stable country in a continent and a region in search of stability, said Sunday in Rabat the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, on a working visit to the Kingdom leading an important delegation.

For the United States, Morocco is a partner and great ally not only in the region, but also in the entire African continent, the American official told the press after his talks with the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge the National Defense Administration, Abdeltif Loudyi, and with Lieutenant General, Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces and Commander of the South Zone, Belkhir El Farouk.

He highlighted the depth of relations between the two countries for over two centuries, expressing his country's willingness to consolidate and expand these relations with the Kingdom, which was the first country to recognize the independence of the United States, he said.

Army General Mark Milley also commended the strong, concrete and excellent military relations between the United States and Morocco, citing in this sense the "African Lion" exercises that have been taking place for nearly 20 years and have proven their effectiveness, as well as many other issues related to regional security.

MAP: 05 March 2023