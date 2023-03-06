Submit Release
News Search

There were 449 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 374,129 in the last 365 days.

Morocco Is Stable Country, Great Ally of United States (Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff)

Morocco Is Stable Country, Great Ally of United States (Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff)

MOROCCO, March 6 - Morocco is a partner and great ally of the United States and a stable country in a continent and a region in search of stability, said Sunday in Rabat the Chairman of the US Joint Chiefs of Staff, Army General Mark Milley, on a working visit to the Kingdom leading an important delegation.

For the United States, Morocco is a partner and great ally not only in the region, but also in the entire African continent, the American official told the press after his talks with the Minister Delegate to the Head of Government, in charge the National Defense Administration, Abdeltif Loudyi, and with Lieutenant General, Inspector General of the Royal Armed Forces and Commander of the South Zone, Belkhir El Farouk.

He highlighted the depth of relations between the two countries for over two centuries, expressing his country's willingness to consolidate and expand these relations with the Kingdom, which was the first country to recognize the independence of the United States, he said.

Army General Mark Milley also commended the strong, concrete and excellent military relations between the United States and Morocco, citing in this sense the "African Lion" exercises that have been taking place for nearly 20 years and have proven their effectiveness, as well as many other issues related to regional security.

 MAP: 05 March 2023

You just read:

Morocco Is Stable Country, Great Ally of United States (Chairman of US Joint Chiefs of Staff)

Distribution channels:


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more