Fungies.io - Shopify for the Gaming industry gets funded by Outlier Ventures, CV Labs and Tatum Blockchain Accelerator

Fungies.io one of the most promising Web3 and Gaming startups joins top Crypto accelerators Outlier Ventures, CV Labs and Tatum - opens Pre-Seed round.

Joining these top Web3 accelerators is a significant step for Fungies. It's a validation of our vision and mission to create a new gaming commerce platform that is web3 compatible.” — Duke Vu, CEO & Founder of Fungies Inc.

PALO ALTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Fungies, the startup dedicated to building the next gaming commerce platform with web3 compatibility, has announced that it has joined three top web3 accelerators: Outlier Ventures, CV Labs, and Tatum Blockchain Accelerator. This news comes as the company gears up to revolutionize the gaming industry, providing game studios with the best tools to increase revenue through their own distribution channel while also saving costs on building their own game's storefront or marketplace.

With gaming becoming an increasingly lucrative industry, Fungies is working hard to make sure that game studios are able to capitalize on this growth. The company's goal is to provide the necessary tools and infrastructure to make it easy for game studios to distribute and monetize their games, without having to spend time and resources building their own storefront or marketplace.

Outlier Ventures is a leading blockchain and web3 venture platform that invests in the best blockchain and web3 startups. The platform has a vast network of partners and investors, which makes it an ideal partner for Fungies as it looks to expand its reach in the gaming industry. The platform is also committed to helping startups build decentralized technologies that can have a positive impact on the world.

CV Labs is another accelerator that is committed to supporting startups that are using blockchain and web3 technologies to drive innovation. The accelerator provides startups with access to a network of mentors, investors, and partners, as well as funding and other resources that can help them grow their businesses.

Tatum Blockchain Accelerator is a dedicated blockchain accelerator that is focused on helping startups build blockchain-based solutions. The accelerator has a team of experts who work closely with startups to help them build their products and scale their businesses. Tatum Blockchain Accelerator is also committed to helping startups raise funding and connect with investors.

"We are thrilled to have Fungies join our accelerator program," said the one of the accelerator's CEO. "Fungies is a great example of a startup that is using blockchain and web3 technologies to drive innovation in the gaming industry. We are excited to help them scale their business and achieve their goals."

Fungies is building a Shopify for the gaming industry, providing game studios with an easy-to-use platform that makes it easy to distribute and monetize their games. The platform is web3 compatible, which means that it leverages blockchain and other decentralized technologies to provide game studios with the tools they need to grow their businesses.

Fungies is also committed to providing game studios with the best tools to reduce costs. By providing a platform that is easy to use and scalable, game studios can focus on building great games rather than worrying about the complexities of building and maintaining their own storefront or marketplace.

"We believe that the gaming industry is ripe for disruption," said the CEO of Fungies. "By providing game studios with an easy-to-use platform that is web3 compatible, we can help them take advantage of the growth in the gaming industry and increase revenue while reducing costs."

Fungies is has launched its platform in Beta. The team is now focused on delivering a simple-to-use Website Builder along with Unity/Unreal SDK to build ingame stores and marketplaces that are synced with the website. The company is also actively seeking partnerships with game studios and other companies in the gaming industry.

With the backing of Outlier Ventures, CV Labs, and Tatum Blockchain Accelerator, Fungies is well-positioned to become a leader in the gaming commerce platform space. It has now formally opened its PreSeed round and aims to close the round by the end of May 2023.

