"Building Security and Durability with Hollow Metal Doors: Exploring the Growing Market" | Allied Market Research

Hollow Metal Doors Market by Type (Flush Hollow Metal Doors, Hollow Metal Doors with Windows, Paneled Hollow Metal Doors, Others)

PORTLAND, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Hollow metal doors are a popular choice for commercial and industrial applications due to their durability, security, and fire resistance. These doors are made from sheet metal that is formed into a hollow core, providing strength and insulation. In this blog, we will explore the benefits of hollow metal doors and why they are a preferred choice in many settings.

The global hollow metal doors market size was valued at $15.7 billion in 2021, and is projected to reach $26.1 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 5.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Durability: One of the most significant benefits of hollow metal doors is their durability. These doors are made from sheet metal that is designed to withstand heavy use and abuse. They are resistant to impact, scratches, and dents, making them ideal for high traffic areas. Additionally, hollow metal doors are resistant to weather and temperature changes, making them suitable for both indoor and outdoor applications.

Security: Another advantage of hollow metal doors is their security. They are designed to be tamper-proof, with a solid construction that is difficult to break through. Additionally, hollow metal doors can be equipped with a range of security features, including locks, panic bars, and access control systems, to enhance the safety of a building.

Fire Resistance: Hollow metal doors are also fire-resistant, making them a popular choice in commercial and industrial settings. They are designed to withstand high temperatures and can prevent the spread of fire and smoke, protecting occupants and property. Hollow metal doors are typically rated for fire resistance, with ratings ranging from 20 minutes to 3 hours, depending on the application.

Versatility: Hollow metal doors are highly versatile and can be customized to suit a variety of applications. They come in a range of sizes, styles, and finishes, allowing for flexibility in design. Additionally, hollow metal doors can be fitted with a range of hardware, including hinges, handles, and locks, to suit specific requirements.

Cost-Effective: Despite their durability and security features, hollow metal doors are a cost-effective option compared to other types of doors. They are typically less expensive than solid wood or glass doors, making them a popular choice for commercial and industrial applications where cost is a factor.

Low Maintenance: Finally, hollow metal doors are easy to maintain and require minimal upkeep. They are resistant to rust and corrosion, and any dents or scratches can be easily repaired. Additionally, hollow metal doors can be painted or powder-coated to suit specific design requirements, without compromising their functionality.

In summary, hollow metal doors are a popular choice for commercial and industrial applications due to their durability, security, fire resistance, versatility, cost-effectiveness, and low maintenance requirements. They offer a range of benefits that make them suitable for a variety of settings, including schools, hospitals, government buildings, and industrial facilities.

When selecting hollow metal doors, it is important to consider the specific application and requirements. Factors such as fire rating, sound insulation, and security features should be taken into account. Additionally, the door frame, hardware, and installation should be carefully chosen to ensure the best performance and longevity.

Competition Analysis

Key companies profiled in the hollow metal doors industry include AccessSMT Holdings Ltd., ALLEGION, Baron Metal Industries, Inc., Beacon Commercial Door & Lock, CECO DOOR, Concept Frames, Curries, DCI Hollow Metal, Deansteel Manufacturing Company, Inc., DKS Steel Doors & Frames, Inc., EightynineA LLC., Fleming, GH Hollow Metal Doors & Frames Industries Corp., Houston-Starr Company, Plyler Entry Systems, Quality Engineered Products Co., and TRUDOOR, LLC.

