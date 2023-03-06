Dietary Supplement Cultures Market 2023 | Exclusive Report on the Latest Revenue and Future Scope

Dietary Supplement Cultures Market Dietary Supplement Cultures Seg Market

The growth of the target market is anticipated to be supported by favorable government measures.

Dietary Supplement Cultures Market is estimated to exhibit a CAGR of 8.20% during the forecast period forecast period for 2023-2031.” — Insightace Analytic

NEW JERSEY, SATTE NJ, USA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- InsightAce Analytic Pvt. Ltd. announces the release of a market assessment report on the "Global Dietary Supplement Cultures Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report by Micro-Organism Type (Bacteria, Yeast And Mould), Application (Dairy Industry (Cheese, Yoghurt, And Other Fermented Milk Products), The Meat Industry And Beverages), And Functionality (Preservative Agents, Texturing Agents, Others (Coloring Agents And Nutritional Agents) And Flavoring Agents)- Market Outlook And Industry Analysis 2031"

To solve human nutritional gaps, dietary supplements have fast become a staple of consumer diets. Dietary supplement use is anticipated to rise in the upcoming years as a result of mounting health concerns. After Covid-19, people are expected to be more proactive about their health, including heart, bone, immune nutrition, cognitive, weight loss, and gastrointestinal benefits. These are the other factors anticipated to support market growth for dietary supplement cultures. Additionally, the market for dietary supplements is likely to see prospects for growth due to the consumer desire for healthcare measures evolving in tandem with urbanization trends and rising disposable income.



Significant producers and suppliers of dietary supplements now have profitable revenue potential thanks to significant players' high investments and innovative developments for the creation of diverse end-use products. The growth of the target market is anticipated to be supported by favorable government measures to promote the usage of dietary supplements and other health issues.

Market Dynamics:

Drivers-

Growing demand for immunity-boosting products due to Covid-19 is a key factor expected to drive the growth of the target market. Increasing demand for dietary supplements to complete the inadequacy of the consumer's diet is another factor expected to contribute significant revenue share in the dietary supplement cultures market. Additionally, the rising demand for healthcare products such as minerals, supplements, vitamins, immunity-boosting foods, organic products, easy disposal, low production cost, and others is a factor expected to augment the growth of the dietary supplement cultures market.

Challenges:

The prime challenge is the lack of awareness and seasonality regarding dietary supplements in developing countries, which is predicted to reduce the growth of the dietary supplement cultures market. However, the high cost of dietary supplements and the availability of synthetic products are factors expected to hamper the overall growth of the dietary supplement cultures market over the coming years. Owing to the COVID-19 pandemic, the number of cases has been increasing, which led to a global or partial shutdown to maintain social distancing. According to a recent update, the industries are facing unprecedented economic losses due to disruptions in global supply chains for key players operating in the dietary supplements cultures market. The dietary supplements cultures market is also growing during the pandemic due to the demand for immunity-boosting supplements.

Regional Trends:

The North America, dietary supplement cultures market, is expected to register major market share in terms of revenue and is projected to grow at a high CAGR in the near future. Growing population, increasing health awareness, rapid urbanization, and increasing industrialization, coupled with increasing R&D activities by prominent players, are factors expected to proliferate the growth of the dietary supplement cultures market in the region. Besides, Asia Pacific had a substantial share of the market due to its developed economy and growing adoption of the product. This is due to the adoption of new strategies by the major players in the dietary supplement cultures market. Moreover, the presence of key market players and increasing collaboration among major players for market penetration in the region provides the opportunity for growth of the dietary supplement cultures market.



Recent Developments:

• In May 2021, Herbalife Nutrition and The Herbalife Nutrition Foundation established a new partnership with the Asociacion Mexicana de Bancos de Alimentos ("BAMX"), a nonprofit organization to meet the requirements of people who are dealing with food insecurities in Mexico through community-based food distribution.

• In November 2021, ADM acquired Deerland Probiotics & Enzymes. The company's solutions and products include spore probiotics, which provide enhanced stability for broader use in pet nutrition, food & beverages and supplement applications.

Segmentation of Dietary Supplements Cultures Market-

By Micro-organism Type-

• Bacteria

• Yeast

• Mould

By Application-

• Dairy Industry (Cheese, Yogurt, and Other Fermented Milk Products)

• Meat Industry

• Beverage Industry (Beer, Wine, and Others)

By Functionality-

• Preservative Agents

• Texturizing Agents

• Others (Coloring Agents and Nutritional Agents)

• Flavoring Agents



By Region-

North America-

• The US

• Canada

• Mexico

Europe-

• Germany

• The UK

• France

• Italy

• Spain

• Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific-

• China

• Japan

• India

• South Korea

• Southeast Asia

• Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America-

• Brazil

• Argentina

• Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa-

• GCC Countries

• South Africa

• Rest of Middle East and Africa



