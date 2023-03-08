Liquid Biopsy Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, March 8, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the liquid biopsy market. As per TBRC’s liquid biopsy market forecast, the global liquid biopsy market is expected to grow to $20.39 billion in 2027 at a CAGR of 32.2%.

Government funds for refining cancer detection drive the growth of the liquid biopsy market. North America is expected to hold the largest liquid biopsy market share. Major players in the liquid biopsy market include QIAGEN N.V., Roche Diagnostics, Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc., Myriad Genetics Inc., Guardant Health Inc., Thermo Fisher Scientific.

Trending Liquid Biopsy Market Trend

Companies are rapidly adopting new market dynamics and focusing primarily on new product launches, to meet the ever-increasing need for liquid biopsy products and services, to increase their revenue, and also for gaining a competitive edge over their rivals. For instance, In August 2020, Personalis, Inc., a USA-based advanced cancer genomics company, revealed the introduction of NeXT Liquid Biopsy, a high-performance, exome-scale, tumor-profiling device that uses blood samples from innovative solid tumor cancer patients. NeXT Liquid Biopsy, combined with Personalis' leading immunoid NeXT tissue profiling tool, allows a more detailed immuno-genomics image of the tumor which can now be tracked over time from blood samples. These abilities can enable biopharmaceutical businesses to improve their knowledge of tumor biology, specifically resistance mechanisms, to help create next-generation cancer therapies. Thus, companies are investing in the development of new products in the liquid biopsy market.

Liquid Biopsy Market Segments

• By Product: Assays Kits, Instruments, Services

• By End User: Reference Laboratories, Hospitals and Physician Laboratories, Academic and Research Centers

• By Clinical Application: Early Cancer Screening, Therapy Selection, Treatment Monitoring, Recurrence Monitoring Orthopedics

• By Geography: The global liquid biopsy market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

A liquid biopsy is a quick and painless substitute for surgical biopsies that allows medical professionals to learn a lot about a tumor from a small blood sample. A liquid biopsy is a diagnostic test performed on blood to detect the presence of any cancerous cells in the blood. It is used to detect cancer at an early stage.

Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Liquid Biopsy Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on liquid biopsy market size, drivers and trends, liquid biopsy global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and liquid biopsy global market growth across geographies. The liquid biopsy global market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

