Stem Cell Manufacturing Market Analysis: Global Industry Size, Share, Trends, and Forecast, 2021-2030

Stem cell therapy Market

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The global stem cell therapy market was valued at $205.1 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $928.6 million by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 16.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Stem cell therapy is a form of regenerative medicine that involves the use of stem cells to repair or replace damaged tissues and organs. Stem cells have the unique ability to develop into many different types of cells in the body, which makes them a promising tool for treating a variety of diseases and conditions.

The stem cell therapy market has grown significantly in recent years, driven by a number of factors including an aging population, an increase in chronic diseases, and advancements in stem cell research and technology. The market includes a range of therapies that use stem cells, including hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT), mesenchymal stem cell therapy (MSCT), and neural stem cell therapy (NSCT), among others.

The market for stem cell therapy is expected to continue to grow in the coming years, with a number of new therapies currently in development and clinical trials. However, there are also a number of challenges and regulatory hurdles that must be overcome in order for stem cell therapy to become widely adopted and accepted as a standard of care.

Covid-19 Scenario:

The Covid-19 pandemic made a negative impact on the stem cell therapy market, owing to disruptions and complexities in supply chain, manufacturing, and logistics processes. The costs and reimbursements related to the stem cell therapy were surged during the pandemic, owing to the lockdown restrictions imposed during pandemic.

The research and development activities were affected during the pandemic due to lockdown restrictions and lack of new investments. Many investors froze the investments for the uncertain period of time to cope up with the economic uncertainties.

Many medical procedures involving stem cell therapy were postponed due to focus on treatment of the Covid-infected patients and shift in hospital resources to Covid wards.

The research provides detailed segmentation of the global steam cell therapy market based on cell source, application, type, and region. The research discusses segments along with their sub-segments to identify the largest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments for market players and startups. Market size and estimations for each segment and its sub-segment are offered in the report to identify the steps that can be adopted for achieving the growth.

Based on cell source, the adipose tissue-derived mesenchymal stem cells segment held the highest share in 2021, accounting for more than half of the total share, and is projected to continue its leadership status during the forecast period. However, the bone marrow-derived mesenchymal stem cells segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.9% from 2022 to 2031.

Based on application, the cancer segment accounted for the highest share in 2021, contributing to nearly half of the global stem cell therapy market, and is projected to maintain its lead in terms of revenue during the forecast period. Moreover, this segment is expected to manifest the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2022 to 2031. The report also analyzes the segments including musculoskeletal disorder, wounds and injuries, cardiovascular disease, and others.

Based on type, the autologous transplants segment contributed to the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the market, and is expected to dominate in 2031. However, the allogeneic transplants segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR of 16.4% during the forecast period.

Based on region, North America accounted for the highest share in 2021, holding more than half of the global market, and is expected to maintain its dominance by 2031. However, Asia-Pacific is estimated to grow at the fastest CAGR of 19.0% during the forecast period. The research also analyzes regions including Europe and LAMEA.

Leading market players of the global steam cell therapy market analyzed in the research include Allele Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Fujifilm Holding Corporation, Astellas Pharma Inc., Novadip Biosciences, Mesoblast Ltd., Orthofix Holdings, Inc., NuVasive, Inc., Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd., Smith & Nephew plc, and U.S. Stem Cell, Inc.

