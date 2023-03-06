Ahmadiyya Muslims Rebuild Europe's Largest Mosque to Foster Religious Harmony and Community Unity

Ahmadiyya Muslim Community's Peace Symposium was significant. Western Europe's largest mosque conducted its 19th symposium. Islam and peace were the theme. 800 world leaders, lawmakers, diplomats, religious and civic leaders, charitable and religious leaders gathered. Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community contributed £20 million to the project. The global leader of the Ahmaddiyas, Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, has warned of the growing potential of a Third World War and advocated for all measures to prevent and end conflict and de-escalate tensions to avoid nuclear war. The mosque has five floors and has naturally ventilated areas, as well as two large multi-purpose halls, offices and guest rooms. The deep recesses in the stone façade are covered with ornate screens that not only give richness to the facades but also offer seclusion for individuals within the building.

Ahmadiyya Muslims' London Mosque Stands Tall as the Largest Privately Funded Mosque in Europe and the World, Accommodating 13,000 Worshippers

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Ahmadiyya Muslim Community last weekend inaugurated Britain's largest mosque complex on 4 March 2023. It is the Baitul Futuh in Morden, Surrey. The mosque complex was badly damaged by a major fire in 2015. The community's determination and commitment to its principles of peace, generosity and understanding were vital to the success of this beautiful restoration. Reflecting the community's beliefs and commitment to promoting mutual respect and tolerance, the new administrative facility has an elevated five-storey façade that combines the best elements of British and Islamic architecture. It can accommodate 13,000 believers. The new building combines low energy and sustainable technology such as solar panels, efficient heating and cooling systems, and other energy and water saving elements which contribute towards the building's overall green footprint.

Mutual respect

Timeless elegance

Fostering peace

Major event

Every moment today

It hasn't always been easy

Peaceful and empathetic

Fostering understanding

Dedication

Learn more about the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK here: https://loveforallhatredfornone.org/ For all press enquiries please contact: Mahmood Rafiq, E-mail: mahmood.rafiq@ahmadiyyauk.org Phone: +44(0)7971 060962

Baitul Futuh Mosque, 181 London Road, Morden, SM4 5PT. Tel: + 44(0)20 8877 5503

The Ahmadiyya Muslim Association UK is a charity registered with the Charity Commission under number 299081 and is the oldest Muslim community in the UK established 1913. Watch MTA International our television channel on Sky Channel 787. Muslims for Loyalty, Peace and Freedom.

Rebuilding from the Ashes: Private Funding Fuels Resurrection of Burned Mosque