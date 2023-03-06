Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Coils Market Size Worth USD 1.06 billion by 2031: The Key to High-Quality Imaging

Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) Coils Market 2023

By end-user, the hospitals and clinics segment held the major share in 2021. By region, Asia-Pacific would garner the fastest CAGR by 2031.

PUNE, MAHARASHTRA, INDIA, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Allied Market Research has published a study report with the title Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) coils Market Size was Valued at USD 525.6 million in 2021 and is Projected to Garner USD 1.06 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2031. Rise in the number of chronic diseases such as cancer and technological advancements in the healthcare sector drives the growth of the global MRI coils market.

𝐖𝐡𝐚𝐭 𝐚𝐫𝐞 𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐜𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐢𝐫 𝐟𝐮𝐧𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬?

MRI coils, also known as radiofrequency (RF) coils, are devices used in magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) machines to detect signals from the body and transmit them to the imaging system.

There are various types of MRI coils, and their functions depend on their specific design and placement. Here are a few examples:

• Surface coils: These coils are placed directly on the body surface and are used for imaging small body parts, such as the knee or wrist. Surface coils can provide high-resolution images of the area they cover.

• Head coils: These coils are placed around the head and are used for brain imaging. They can provide high-resolution images of the brain and are designed to minimize signal loss due to the skull.

• Body coils: These coils are large and are used to image the entire body. They are usually placed around the patient and provide a uniform magnetic field for the whole body.

• Transmit coils: These coils are used to transmit the RF signal that excites the protons in the body, which then emit the signal that is detected by the receiving coils.

• Receive coils: These coils are used to detect the RF signals emitted by the excited protons in the body. They are positioned around the body part being imaged and vary in shape and size depending on the imaging needs.

Overall, MRI coils are critical components of MRI machines, allowing for the precise and detailed imaging of various body parts.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

• Canon Inc.

• SCANMED LLC

• ESAOTE SPA

• General Electric Company

• Koninklijke Philips N.V.

• MONTERIS MEDICAL

• AURORA HEALTHCARE US CORP

• MR INSTRUMENTS INC

• RAPID MR INTERNATIONAL

• SIEMENS AG.

𝐌𝐑𝐈 𝐂𝐨𝐢𝐥𝐬 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐒𝐞𝐠𝐦𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐚𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧: –

The global MRI coils market is analyzed across type, applications, end-users, and region. The report takes in an exhaustive analysis of the segments and their sub-segments with the help of tabular and graphical representation. Investors and market players can benefit from the breakdown and devise stratagems based on the highest revenue-generating and fastest-growing segments stated in the report.

By Type

• Radiofrequency coil

• Gradient coils

By Application

• Body Oncology

• Neuro and spine

• Cardiovascular

• Pediatric

• Others

By End User

• Hospitals and Clinics

• Diagnostic Imaging Centers

Based on region, the market across North America generated around one-third of the global MRI coils market share in 2021 and is anticipated to retain the lion’s share by 2031. The Asia-Pacific region, at the same time, would portray the fastest CAGR of 8.0% during the forecast period.

Key Benefits of the Report

• This study presents the analytical depiction of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market along with the current trends and future estimations to determine the imminent investment pockets.

• The report presents information related to key drivers, restraints, and opportunities along with a detailed analysis of the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market.

• The current market is quantitatively analyzed to highlight the Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market growth scenario.

• Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers & suppliers in the market.

• The report provides a detailed Magnetic Resonance Imaging Coils Market based on competitive intensity and how the competition will take shape in

By Region Outlook

• North America

(U.S., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe

(Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

• Asia-Pacific

(Japan, China, India, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

• LAMEA

(Brazil, Saudi Arabia, South Africa, Rest of LAMEA)

