Machine Safety Market to Reach $8.63 Billion by 2030, Driven by Surge in Use of IoT

Machine Safety Market Trends

The global machine safety market size was valued at $4.83 billion in 2020, and is projected to reach $8.63 billion by 2030, registering a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030.” — AMR

PORTLAND, OR, UNITED STATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global machine safety market generated $4.83 billion in 2020, and is estimated to reach $8.63 billion by 2030, witnessing a CAGR of 6.1% from 2021 to 2030. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, top segments, key investment pockets, value chain, regional scenario, and competitive landscape.

Rise in demand for presence-sensing safety devices, surge in use of IoT, and increase in demand for industrial safety and proactive safety measures drive the growth of the global machine safety market. However, lack of awareness regarding the importance of machine safety hinders the market growth. On the other hand, technological advancements in development of innovative machine safety devices create new opportunities in the coming years.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players of the global Machine Safety Market examined in the report include Schneider Electric SE, ABB Ltd, Honeywell International Inc., Emerson Electric Co., Rockwell Automation, Inc., Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Sick AG, Siemens AG, Keyence Corporation, and Omron Corporation

The market report includes an in-depth analysis of significant business developments, including the introduction of new product launches, partnerships, mergers & acquisitions, joint ventures, expansion, and others. The study accurately distinguishes their relative share, company profiles, product choices, business perspectives, and revenue shares. The research report also includes a thorough analysis of all the global trends and technologies.

COVID-19 Scenario:

The pandemic outbreak had a significant impact on the world economy. The report provides a comprehensive analysis of the significant effects of the global health crisis on the Machine Safety Market using micro- and macroeconomic analysis. Moreover, the study also offers a thorough analysis of the plans and policies that the major market players implemented during the lockdown period. Additionally, it concentrates on the post-pandemic situation because various government agencies proposed some modifications to the existing regulations. With the introduction of vaccines such as Sputnik, Covaxin, and Covishield, the global situation has gotten back to normalcy and the Machine Safety Market is anticipated to get back on track soon.

Investment research:

The Global Machine Safety Market Report also examines upcoming business opportunities across the industry. These minute details ensure that shareholders are fully informed of the current investment prospects of the market.

Key areas covered in the global Machine Safety Market report:

1. Recent developments and trends.

2. Drivers, restraints, and opportunities of the market.

3. Leading market players and their shareholdings.

4. Covid 19 impact on the market.

Key Machine Safety Market Segments

By Component

• Safety Sensors

• Safety Interlock Switches

• Safety Controller

• Others

By Implementation

• Individual

• Embedded

By Industry Vertical

• Oil & Gas

• Healthcare

• Automotive

• Metals & Mining

• Others

By Region

• North America

◦ U.S.

◦ Canada

◦ Mexico

• Europe

◦ UK

◦ Germany

◦ France

◦ Rest of Europe

• Asia-Pacific

◦ China

◦ Japan

◦ India

◦ South Korea

◦ Rest of Asia-Pacific

• LAMEA

◦ Latin America

◦ Middle East

◦ Africa

