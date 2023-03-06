Gourmia Announces Revolutionary Fry' N Fold Air Fryer at the 2023 Inspired Home Show

The new Fry' N Fold Air Fryer cooks to crispy perfection without a drop of fatty oil, then easily folds up into a countertop, space-saving size.

Digital 7-Quart Air Fryer Folds Up for Easy Storage, and Includes the Innovative QuickLook Glass Basket with Built-in Light

Our new patent pending Fry' N Fold air fryer is another example of why Gourmia is America's top-selling air-fryer brand.” — Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder

CHICAGO, IL, US, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Gourmia®, a designer and manufacturer of innovative countertop kitchen appliances, brings healthy cooking and convenient storage to the 2023 Inspired Home Show in Chicago. Its new Fry' N Fold Air Fryer (model GAF789) does both! It air fries to crispy perfection without a drop of fatty oil, then easily folds up into a countertop, space-saving size. And it offers an innovative glass QuickLook basket with built-in light that lets you watch your food as it cooks. See It in Gourmia Inspired Home Show Booth, L12502

"Our new patent pending Fry' N Fold air fryer is another example of why Gourmia is America's top-selling air-fryer brand," said Heshy Biegeleisen, Gourmia founder. "With an array of popular cooking features – like a QuickLook glass basket and Guided Cooking Prompts – it delivers a high standard of innovation, performance, and value, as does every other model in our extensive air-fryer line. In addition, it's easy to use and easy to store. Now that's user-friendly."

The Fry' N Fold air fryer has an extra-large, square 7-quart glass basket, an ideal size for feeding family and friends, and 12 One-Touch cooking functions, ranging from presets to air fry, bake, roast, broil, dehydrate, and more. In addition, its shatterproof-glass QuickLook basket locks in the heat and allows users to monitor their food with a built-in light as it cooks without interrupting the cooking process. The basket is stylish enough to be taken directly to the table for serving. It also features proprietary air technology that cooks quickly and evenly for crispy food on the outside and moist inside while using up to 80% less fat.

Other convenience features include an intuitive LED touch interface with temperature and time displayed simultaneously for easier viewing and adjusting. The Fry' N Fold air fryer has some handy, helpful tools for novice or sophisticated cooks. A preheat option heats the unit and prompts the user when it's ready for food to be added. Users can activate the optional Turn Food Reminder that prompts the user to flip the food being cooked halfway through the cooking time. Guided Cooking Prompts offer display messages and alerts throughout the process.

Elegantly designed with stainless-steel accents that compliment any kitchen, the unit's basket and crisper tray are dishwasher safe, making cleanup easy and hassle-free. A 68-page recipe book of original recipes and cooking charts crafted by in-house Gourmia chefs is included.

Retailers are excited to be stocking the Fry' N Fold air fryer later this year because it will not only take up less space in shipping, they will also be able to have more products available for consumers on their shelves.

ETL Listed

Gourmia takes the quality of its products very seriously. The company is ETL certified, so retailers and users alike can be confident that they are selling/buying safe, efficient, high-quality appliances.

About Gourmia

Headquartered in Brooklyn, NY, Gourmia is passionate about cooking and the tools for a healthy lifestyle. From air fryers to coffee makers, the team at Gourmia has taken input from chefs and consumers to make their products the best in their category. All of the company's products are designed to deliver a higher standard of innovation, performance, and value. According to NPD, Gourmia is the number-one air fryer brand, the fastest-growing kitchen electrics brand, and the fastest-growing brand in the cook & heat in the U.S. in 2022.* For additional information, please visit http://www.gourmia.com.

*Gourmia was the #1 Brand in Unit Sales for Air Fryers in the US, Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Total Kitchen Electrics in the US., and Gourmia had the Largest Dollar Share Increase in Cook and Heat Products in the US according to The NPD Group/Retail Tracking Service, for the 12 months ending December 2022.

All products/services and trademarks mentioned in this release are the properties of their respective companies.

© 2023 Gourmia. All rights reserved.

The revolutionary Fry N Fold Air Fryer from Gourmia