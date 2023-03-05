Hip Hop Artist DolceOnDaBeat to Release a New EP Titled S.N.A.K.E.S on March 9

As his most personal project yet, S.N.A.K.E.S promises to capture the hearts of DolceOnDaBeat’s global fan base

BRIDGETOWN, BARBADOS, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- DolceOnDaBeat – the Barbados-based artist renowned for quickly climbing the music charts to become a top-rated hip-hop artist in the Caribbean – is pleased to announce his latest record, S.N.A.K.E.S., will drop on March 9.

A follow-up to his hit album No Internet, S.N.A.K.E.S. explores DolceOnDaBeat’s changing landscape and all that he has encountered as a rising artist, from a fast-growing global fan base to changing personal relationships. The extended production features six tracks: “Seeing Signs,” “Nobody Safe,” “Ain’t A Joke,” “Karma,” “Escaped (Hell & Back),” and “Shinning.”

“I’ve been working on S.N.A.K.E.S. really since No Internet debuted and have wanted to share it with my fans for some time now,” said DolceOnDaBeat. “In sharing details about my journey through music, I hope to inspire people all over the world to embrace their authentic selves. The EP’s message is clear: Never forget where you come from and watch the people that you have around you in your circle at all times.”

With his unique blend of Caribbean vibes and hip-hop beats, DolceOnDaBeat has become one of the region’s most renowned artists. His previous album, No Internet, was critically acclaimed and broke records for the highest-charting hip-hop album by a Barbadian artist, and he was nominated for a WuhGineOn Award in 2022 as “Best Hip-Hop Artist.”

To learn more about DolceOnDaBeat or to listen to S.N.A.K.E.S., click here or visit www.keepinitdolce.shop.

Christal Austin
DolceOnDaBeat Representative
email us here
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

You just read:

Hip Hop Artist DolceOnDaBeat to Release a New EP Titled S.N.A.K.E.S on March 9

Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Music Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

Contact
Christal Austin
DolceOnDaBeat Representative
Company/Organization
Spurgeon Consulting

Los Angeles, California, 90012
United States
+17148330822
Visit Newsroom
More From This Author
Hip Hop Artist DolceOnDaBeat to Release a New EP Titled S.N.A.K.E.S on March 9
Mother/Daughter Team Invented Glare Reduction Shield for the Medical Profession During the COVID-19 Pandemic
Pro Business Plans Launches ProAI: AI-Based Software for Financial Services Industry
View All Stories From This Author