Tank Wars Zone Announces a New Partnership with Sakura Guild Games

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, March 6, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Tank Wars Zone – the renowned blockchain-integrated tank battle game beloved by thousands of players throughout the world – is proud to announce a new partnership with Sakura Guild Games.

The partnership comes in response to the growing popularity of Tank Wars Zone, which continues to experience a fast-growing number of regular players. Under the terms of the partnership, the two companies will work together to introduce new features to Tank Wars Zone while delivering the best possible gaming experience for players.

“The entire Tank Wars Zone team is excited about this new partnership with Sakura Guild Games,” said Andy Hoang, CMO of Tank Wars Zone. “By working together, we know we’ll be able to scale our game to new levels and deliver a best-in-the-industry game for our fans, who deserve nothing less than that.”

Founded by three video game developers who also shared a great passion for blockchain technology and non-fungible tokens (NFTs), Tank Wars Zone is an exhilarating Web3 tank battle game offering a variety of gameplay modes to choose from. It also includes various battle mechanics and special features and its development has been supported by the likes of the Fantom Foundation, among other prestigious venture capital firms.

