Choose a Healthier, Chemical-Free Lawn Care Service to Protect Your Family & Pets

Homeowners should not worry about pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, or fungicides impacting the health of children and pets who enjoy playing in the grass.

CLINTON, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES, March 5, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Organic Dutchman LLC, a total, eco-friendly lawn care provider, has now expanded its natural weed control services for homeowners in northern and central New Jersey, and eastern Pennsylvania.The weed-killing specialist, one of the oldest in New Jersey, now offers two natural lawn maintenance programs, basic & comprehensive, as well as “à la carte” options. The lawn care specialist uses total organic products for its lawn treatments, so customers do not need to worry about pesticides, herbicides, insecticides, or fungicides impacting the health of children and pets who enjoy playing in the grass.More information is available at https://www.organicdutchman.com By expanding its organic grass fertilization services, Organic Dutchman LLC seeks to reduce the risks of cancer resulting from toxic chemicals for property owners. Our lawn care products can also improve the quality of your soil over time and revitalize your lawn’s ecosystem.Organic fertilizers contain important nutrients that help to build the soil’s well-being. The nutrients in organic fertilizers are released slowly over time, which means they provide a constant supply of nutrients to your lawn. This helps to build a strong and healthy root system, which is critical for maintaining a lush green lawn.The company’s chemical-free fertilizers are made from natural ingredients, therefore they are safe for the environment. No harmful chemicals that can damage the soil or waterways. Since they are biodegradable, they break down naturally over time, leaving no harmful residues behind. According to research by the U.S. Department of Agriculture, the use of fertilizers, herbicides, pesticides, and other chemicals is damaging our soil.Consumer Reports says research has linked many lawn chemicals, even at low levels, to potential health problems. Several common lawn pesticides are suspected to be linked to a variety of issues like diabetes, reproductive and developmental problems.The team at Organic Dutchman LLC prefers its customers stay away from those possible risks. All of its fertilizers and lawn treatments are non-toxic, and its lawn care treatments are intended to enrich grass and feed plants naturally, rather than forcing them to grow with chemical stimulants.The company's basic lawn care program includes 8 seasonal visits with fertilization, weed control, liming, and winterization services. Its comprehensive program encompasses all the basic features, as well as pH soil testing, seeding procedures, and grub, fungus, and crabgrass control.A satisfied customers wrote this review online: “I am very impressed with the quality of work Organic Dutchman provides. Since I had a dog, I wanted to be careful what products and procedures were done to my lawn. As a former Science teacher, I am very aware of the effects of products routinely put on lawns. I can feel completely confident in the work, the product, and the professionals I have dealt with in this company. I take pride in how my lawn looks and yet, had to feel it is safe for my pet. These are very professional and certainly competent people to deal with. I highly recommend Organic Dutchman, ESPECIALLY if you have a pet or child playing on your lawn.”About Organic Dutchman LLCOrganic Dutchman LLC was founded by Harmen J. Vos, who moved from the Netherlands to America in 1987 determined to create an organic concept for lawn, tree, and shrub care. His Clinton, NJ company now offers natural lawn services across northern and central New Jersey and eastern Pennsylvania. For more information, visit their website: www.OrganicDutchman.com . They can be reached at 908-894-5528.