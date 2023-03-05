You & Me Maldives Commemorates 4th Anniversary with Glimmering Celebration

You & Me Maldives, a rustic-chic adults-only luxury resort by The Cocoon Collection, celebrated its 4th anniversary on 1st of March.

Together with guests and special invitees, the resort commemorated its opening date in a glimmering evening celebration. The event started with a sunset cocktail reception and anniversary cake-cutting, followed by a beach gala dinner showcasing the signature cuisines of You & Me Maldives accompanied by attractive performances by local and international talents, from dances to saxophone live music. The vivacity continues with a fashion show and a Glow in the Dark party.

The You & Me Management and team marked the occasion from the week before with social activities, including a school field trip inviting the students from Hulhudhufaaru and visits to Ungoofaar and Dhuvaafaru island to introduce The Cocoon Collection career starter program. The anniversary celebration will remain ongoing for one week for the You & Me team with activities like Mini Olympics, cricket, bashi, and a fishing tournament.

Over the past years, You & Me Maldives has reached many milestones, including bringing a Michelin Star dining experience to the Maldives with award-winning chef Andrea Berton in its signature underwater restaurant, H2O. A water slides feature has recently been added to create more memorable memories for the guests. You & Me Maldives continues to evolve to be recognised as the most distinguished resorts in the Maldives.