USGrants.org tracks over $371 million dollars in funding allocated to business development services and organizations

SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 77 funding programs totaling more than $371 billion dollars allocated to support business development services and organizations in the United States.

Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:

Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages

Funding Number: FR 6300 N 23

Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: $7,000,000

Funding Number: FR 6600 N 23

Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: $5,000,000

Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (Section 4)

Funding Number: FR 6300 N 07

Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Community Development Technical Assistance CD TA (HOME)

Funding Number: FR 5300 N 18A

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Funding Number: FR 6100 N 23

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Funding Number: FR 6000 N 23

Agency: HUD

Funding Amount: $5,500,000

National Rural Health Policy and Community Development Program

Funding Number: HRSA 14 080

Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (Section 4)

Funding Number: FR 5700 N 21

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Rural Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants

Funding Number: FR 6000 N 08

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Nutrition and Community Development

Funding Number: MCC 9023 RFA 63

Agency: Millennium Challenge Corporation

Funding Amount: $561,616

DOD Rare Cancers Resource and Community Development Award

Funding Number: W81XWH 21 RCRP RCDA

Agency: Department of Defense, Dept. of the Army -- USAMRAA

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Rural Community Development Initiative

Funding Number: USDA RD HCFP RCDI 2020

Agency: Department of Agriculture, Utilities Programs

Funding Amount: $250,000

Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants

Funding Number: FR 5500 N 12

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI)

Funding Number: USDA RD HCFP RCDI 2019

Agency: Department of Agriculture, Utilities Programs

Funding Amount: $250,000

Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (Section 4)

Funding Number: FR 6200 N 07

Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: $35,000,000

Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI)

Funding Number: USDA RD HCFP RCDI 2010

Agency: Utilities Programs

Funding Amount: $300,000

Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages (ICDBG)

Funding Number: FR 5600 N 02

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages (ICDBG)

Funding Number: FR 5500 N 04

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Rural Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (RCB)

Funding Number: FR 6200 N 08

Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Criminal Defense Community Development in the Kyrgyz Republic

Funding Number: INL 16GR0005 EAKYRGYZTAN 11132015

Agency: DOS-INL

Funding Amount: $450,000

Rural Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants

Funding Number: FR 5600 N 36

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: $500,000

Rural Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants

Funding Number: FR 5800 N 15

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: $2,500,000

Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (Section 4)

Funding Number: FR 6100 N 07

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

Rural Community Development Initiative

Funding Number: USDA RD HCFP RCDI 2015

Agency: Utilities Programs

Funding Amount: $250,000

Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages

Funding Number: FR 5800 N 10

Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development

Funding Amount: Case Dependent

For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/community-development-services

Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:

1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.

2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.

3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.

4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.

5. Obtain a tracking number.

6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.

