USGrants.org tracks over $371 million dollars in funding allocated to business development services and organizations
SACRAMENTO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, March 4, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- USGrants.org, a government grants and federal funding resource portal, has tracked over 77 funding programs totaling more than $371 billion dollars allocated to support business development services and organizations in the United States.
Here is a list of some of the most recent funding opportunities:
Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages
Funding Number: FR 6300 N 23
Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: $7,000,000
Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages
Funding Number: FR 6600 N 23
Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: $5,000,000
Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (Section 4)
Funding Number: FR 6300 N 07
Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Community Development Technical Assistance CD TA (HOME)
Funding Number: FR 5300 N 18A
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages
Funding Number: FR 6100 N 23
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages
Funding Number: FR 6000 N 23
Agency: HUD
Funding Amount: $5,500,000
National Rural Health Policy and Community Development Program
Funding Number: HRSA 14 080
Agency: Health Resources and Services Administration
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (Section 4)
Funding Number: FR 5700 N 21
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Rural Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants
Funding Number: FR 6000 N 08
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Nutrition and Community Development
Funding Number: MCC 9023 RFA 63
Agency: Millennium Challenge Corporation
Funding Amount: $561,616
DOD Rare Cancers Resource and Community Development Award
Funding Number: W81XWH 21 RCRP RCDA
Agency: Department of Defense, Dept. of the Army -- USAMRAA
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Rural Community Development Initiative
Funding Number: USDA RD HCFP RCDI 2020
Agency: Department of Agriculture, Utilities Programs
Funding Amount: $250,000
Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants
Funding Number: FR 5500 N 12
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI)
Funding Number: USDA RD HCFP RCDI 2019
Agency: Department of Agriculture, Utilities Programs
Funding Amount: $250,000
Section 4 Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (Section 4)
Funding Number: FR 6200 N 07
Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: $35,000,000
Rural Community Development Initiative (RCDI)
Funding Number: USDA RD HCFP RCDI 2010
Agency: Utilities Programs
Funding Amount: $300,000
Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages (ICDBG)
Funding Number: FR 5600 N 02
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Community Development Block Grant Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages (ICDBG)
Funding Number: FR 5500 N 04
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Rural Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (RCB)
Funding Number: FR 6200 N 08
Agency: US Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Criminal Defense Community Development in the Kyrgyz Republic
Funding Number: INL 16GR0005 EAKYRGYZTAN 11132015
Agency: DOS-INL
Funding Amount: $450,000
Rural Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants
Funding Number: FR 5600 N 36
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: $500,000
Rural Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants
Funding Number: FR 5800 N 15
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: $2,500,000
Capacity Building for Community Development and Affordable Housing Grants (Section 4)
Funding Number: FR 6100 N 07
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
Rural Community Development Initiative
Funding Number: USDA RD HCFP RCDI 2015
Agency: Utilities Programs
Funding Amount: $250,000
Community Development Block Grant (ICDBG) Program for Indian Tribes and Alaska Native Villages
Funding Number: FR 5800 N 10
Agency: Department of Housing and Urban Development
Funding Amount: Case Dependent
For up-to-date information on the list of funding programs, visit: https://www.usgrants.org/business/community-development-services
Businesses and organizations may be eligible to apply for and receive federal funding. To apply as an organization:
1. Obtain a DUNS number. This is a unique 9-digit identification number provided by Dun and Bradstreet (D&B) for your organization. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 2 business days to complete.
2. Register with the System for Award Management (SAM). The United States utilizes SAM to manage funding applications for organizations. This is a mandatory step and will take up to 4 weeks to complete.
3. Complete the registration form as an organization on grants.gov and obtain a username and password.
4. Submit the application package containing all of the materials required by the funding opportunity.
5. Obtain a tracking number.
6. Track the status of the application with the tracking number.
What is USGrants.org?
USGrants.org is the "go-to" portal for government grants and funding opportunities in the United States. Our goal is to help businesses and organizations find and apply for grant opportunities by providing all the resources and tools needed.
Aaron Lee
USGrants.org
+1 844-682-8284
email us here