Puma to end sale of shoes made from hunted kangaroos

Kangaroos are the most commercially slaughtered animal in the world. Puma's announcement portends relief for Australia's iconic marsupial.

Move indirectly pressures Nike, Adidas to disassociate themselves from the largest slaughter of terrestrial wild animals in the world.

PUMA’s announcement is a major moment in our campaign, with the original company to use kangaroo skins in soccer cleats now shedding the animal skins in favor of entirely non-animal-based fabrics.” — Wayne Pacelle, president, Center for a Humane Economy