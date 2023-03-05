அமரர் அன்ரன் பிலிப் சின்னராசா அவர்களுக்கு நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கத்தின் மரியாதை கலந்த வணக்கங்கள்
தமிழ்தேசம் ஒரு போராளியை இழந்துள்ளது. TAMIL NATION LOST A WARRIORNEW YORK, USA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- பெப்ரவரி 26ம் திகதி அமரத்துவம் அடைந்த திரு. அன்ரன் பிலிப் சின்னராசா அவர்களிற்கு நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கம் தனது மரியாதை கலந்த வணக்கங்களை தெரிவித்துக் கொள்கின்றது.
மனித உரிமைகள் பாதுகாப்பிற்கும், முன்னேற்றத்திற்கும், மானிடத்திற்கும் திரு. சின்னராசா அவர்கள் ஆற்றிய பங்கு அளப்பரியவை. திரு. சின்னராசா அவர்கள் தன் இளம் பிராயத்திலிருந்தே தமிழ்த் தேசிய விடுதலைப் போராட்டத்தில் தன்னை அர்ப்பணித்துக் கொண்டவர். ஆன்மீக ரீதியாகவும், அறிவு ரீதியாகவும், அரசியல் ரீதியாகவும், தார்மீக ரீதியாகவும் தமிழீழ விடுதலைப் போராட்டத்திற்கு காத்திரமாக பங்காற்றினார்.
1995ம் ஆண்டு சுரேஷ் மாணிக்கவாசகத்தை நாடு கடத்தும் சட்ட முயற்சிக்கு எதிரான சட்ட நடவடிக்கையில் திரு. அன்ரன் சின்னராசாவுடன் சேர்ந்து பணியாற்றினேன். திரு. சுரேஷ் மாணிக்கவாசகம் தமிழீழ விடுதலைப் புலிகளுக்கு ஆதரவு வழங்கியமையால் அவர் பயங்கரவாதத்தில் ஈடுபட்டார் என குற்றம் சாட்டப்பட்டார். திரு. சுரேஷ் மாணிக்கவாசகம், தமிழீழ விடுதலைப் புலிகள், ஈழத்தமிழ் மக்களின் சுயநிர்ணய உரிமைக்கு செயலுருவம்
கொடுப்பதற்காக போராடுகின்றார்கள் எனவும், அவர்களுடைய நடவடிக்கை ஜெனீவா மேலதிக சட்டங்களுக்கு (1977 Additional Protocol 1 to 1949 Geneva Convention) உட்பட்டவை என்றும், அவர்களை பயங்கரவாதத்தில் ஈடுபட்டார்கள் என குற்றம் சாட்டமுடியாது என வாதிட்டார். தமிழர்களின் சுயநிர்ணய உரிமைகள் தொடர்பான ஆவணங்களை தயாரிப்பதில் திரு. சின்னராசா அவர்கள் முக்கிய பங்களித்தார்.
2009ம் ஆண்டு முள்ளிவாய்க்கால் இனப்படுகொலையைத் தொடர்ந்து, ஐக்கிய நாடுகள் சபையின் நடவடிக்கைக்காக காத்திருக்காமல், தானாகவே சாட்சியங்களை சேகரிக்கும் முயற்சியில் ஈடுபட்டார். நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கத்தினால் முன்னெடுக்கப்பட்டுவரும், பாதிக்கப்பட்டவர்களால் மேற்கொள்ளப்படும் சர்வதேச நீதி என்ற முயற்சிக்கான ஆரம்ப கர்த்தாக்களில் ஒருவராக திகழ்ந்தார். 1981ம் ஆண்டு சிறிலங்கா யாழ்ப்பாண நூலகத்தை எரித்தபோது, சர்வதேச சமுதாயத்தின் கவனத்திற்கு, சிறிலங்காவின் கலாச்சார படுகொலையை கொண்டுவருவதற்காக, அபாயம் நிறைந்த சூழ்நிலையிலும் சாட்சியங்களை சேகரிக்க முனைந்தார். கொள்கை சார்ந்த இந்த துணிச்சல் அவரது DNA யில் உள்ளது.
திரு. சின்னராசா அவர்கள் தான் சேகரித்த சாட்சியங்களையும், இது தொடர்பாக அவருக்கு இருந்த புலமையையும் எல்லோருடனும், எல்லா அமைப்புகளுடனும் பகிர்ந்து கொண்டார். ஒரு அமைப்பு என ஒரு குறுகிய வட்டத்தில் தன்னை முடக்கி விடவில்லை. இன்று சமூக வலைத்தளங்களில் அவர் தொடர்பாகவரும் அஞ்சலிகள், யாவரையும் ஒன்றிணைக்கும் அவரது பண்பிற்கு சான்று கூறுகின்றன. அவருக்கு நாம் செய்யும் பொருத்தமான மரியாதை நாம் அனைவரும் ஒன்றிணைந்து, தமிழ் மக்களின் நீதிக்கானதும், சுதந்திர தமிழீழத்தை அமைப்பதற்குமான போராட்டத்தை வீறுடன் முன்னெடுப்பதே ஆகும்.
வி.உருத்திரகுமாரன்
பிரதமர்
நாடுகடந்த தமிழீழ அரசாங்கத்தின்
We have gathered here today to celebrate the life of our beloved and respected Mr. Anton Sinnarasa.
Mr. Sinnarasa's lifetime of contributions to the protection and promotion of human rights is invaluable and to humanity at large is immeasurable.
Today we also recognize and pay homage to Mr. Sinnarasa's abundant and selfless contributions to the Tamil national struggle, which were multidimensional: theological, spiritual, political, intellectual as well as material.
From his early days as a young man and a young priest, Mr. Sinnarasa dedicated himself to the realization of the Tamils' inherent right to self-determination. His arrest by the Sri Lankan State in 1983, in fact, was a catalyst in galvanizing the People in support of the struggle. I first began work with Mr. Sinnarasa in 1995 during Suresh Manickavasagam's notorious 40.1 removal proceedings. The proceedings were a result of the Sri Lankan
State accusing Mr. Manickavasagam of engaging in terrorism by providing support to the Liberation Tigers of Tamil Eelam. Mr. Manickavasagam's response to the charge was that the Eelam Tamils have a right to self-determination and that the LTTE's armed campaign was for the realization of that right; Therefore the armed campaign falls within the purview of the 1977 Additional Protocol I of the 1949 Geneva Conventions and the LTTE cannot be charged for "terrorism". Mr. Sinnarasa played a pivotal role in collecting and organizing materials pertains to the Tamils right to self-determination for those proceedings. He also participated in strategy sessions with attorney Barbara Jackman, the lead attorney for Suresh.
Mr. Sinnarasa also participated in many human rights conferences. His actions and presentations at these conferences illuminated his passion and commitment for human rights. After the Mullivaikkal Genocide, Mr. Sinnarasa dedicated himself to collecting evidence for accountability. Notably, he did not wait for the UN to collect evidence. He took that task as his. He also was one of the pioneers of TGTE's Victims-Driven International Justice Initiative.
In 1981 when the Sri Lankans state burned the Jaffna public library, risking his life to collect evidence in order to show to the international community the cultural genocide committed by the Sri Lankan state. His principled courage is in his DNA. An important attribute of him was his willingness to share the evidence collected by him and his expertise to any individual or to any entity irrespective of their political affiliation.
He was above partisan exercise. The collective emotions and grief pouring out on social media over his passing demonstrates his unifying credentials. The proper respect for him is that we all act in unison and continue our struggle for justice and for an independent state of Tamil Eelam. Above all, Mr. Sinnarasa was simply a good human being. His compassion, warmth, and respect for fellow human beings were his hallmarks.
The TGTE salutes Mr. Anton Sinnarasa and holds the hands of his family and friends in solidarity.
Tamils’ Destiny is in Tamils’ Hands. The Thirst of Tamils is Tamil Eelam.
Thank you,
Visuvanathan Rudrakumaran
Prime Minister
Transnational Government of Tamil Eelam (TGTE)
