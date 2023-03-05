Catalyst Coaching and Mentoring Offers Individualized Legal Nurse Consulting Education and Training
A unique program that is helping nurses break into the legal nurse consulting world
If you aim at nothing, you will hit it every time.”CORNVILLE, ARIZONA, USA, March 5, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Since 2017, Randy Loveless has been helping attorneys build stronger cases through medical record review and analysis. As a result, Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting is a successful firm that has been featured on multiple platforms, including Yahoo! Finance, Globe News Wire, and Business Upturn. Randy has also been a guest on a number of podcasts, most notably with Entrepreneur Magazine.
— Zig Ziglar
Now, Randy is leveraging his 25 year nursing career, highlighted by his leadership during the COVID pandemic, and his experience as a successful business owner to coach and mentor nurses who are looking to break into a career in the legal nurse consulting field. Catalyst Coaching and Mentoring was born to meet the growing demand of nurses seeking an unparalleled approach to gain high-quality, individualized, and flexible mentorship. Catalyst is unique in that it offers one-on-one mentorship from a nurse who has worked from bedside to boardroom, traveled the country as a healthcare consultant, and has a master’s degree in business administration.
Understanding the tremendous pressure on nurses today, and having witnessed the flames of burnout firsthand, Randy’s desire to make a positive difference in the world has culminated in his founding of these two synergistic companies. He feels that “So often, nurses settle for the grind of an environment that not only adds stress and dictates their work/life balance, but also pays them a fraction of their true worth. I want to help nurses discover a whole new world in legal nurse consulting.”
The Catalyst program presents a number of package offerings for consideration and attempts to meet the needs of the unique client by joining them where they are in their journey. Unlike other programs, Catalyst offers much more than a static education that is the same for every member. This program instead allows the client to determine the package, cost point, and time commitment that works best for them. The offerings range from Basic, allowing clients to “dip their toes in before jumping ”, to Executive, which is geared toward the nurse committed to founding their own business and having no limit on their earning potential. Other tiers set up the nurse to take cases as sub-contractors, either supplementing their income or working full-time from home.
Randy says that the program provides nurses with three advantages that are extremely rare in the industry:
1. Individualized Mentorship
A foundation of the Catalyst program is that it meets clients where they are and helps them take steps toward their unique goals. “There is no “out-of-the-box” approach with Catalyst because every package comes with an individualized Success Strategy, developed by both the client and me. In Catalyst, knowing where you are going and having a clear path to achieve your goals is an important focus.” says Loveless.
2. Flexibility
Catalyst clients have the ability to pivot in an instant. If goals or visions change, or if life just happens, the strategy can be modified to meet the new direction. Regardless, Randy is there with the client every step of the way.
3. Variable Time Commitments and Payment Options
The program offers multiple options for time commitment as well as payments. Every package in the Catalyst program offers one month, three month, nine month, and annual commitment options based on the unique needs of the client.
Catalyst clients have come from a variety of units and roles, including bedside nurses, Nurse Practitioners, department leaders, and Chief Nursing Officers.
One client, A. D’Antonio, stated that “Having Randy as a mentor and coach is invaluable! Although my goals changed quickly and unexpectedly, Randy was right there with me, navigating the challenges that arose at the beginning of my transition from the operating room to legal nurse consulting. He is so dedicated to my success that when a full-time in-house opportunity at a local law firm was presented, he assisted me in tailoring my resume for the position, and he coached me through mock interviews via Zoom. When my goals changed and required a complete revamp of our mentoring focus, he encouraged me and gave me the confidence to pursue the choice that was best for me and my family. Ultimately, Randy showed me that a small change in focus from what initially brought me to Catalyst Coaching and Mentoring did not mean the end of his mentorship; in fact, I look forward to our ongoing collaboration!”
Another client, Nicole Bouvet, said “After years of nursing, I found myself feeling the burnout and stress of working at the bedside, as many nurses do. I became interested in Legal Nurse Consulting because it offers the flexibility that I desire but still incorporates my passion for nursing with my interest in law. In researching pathways to becoming an LNC, I was bombarded with painfully expensive programs by big names & popular businesses that yielded good results but provided the same program to every single student. I felt like just a number. When I came across the Catalyst program, I was drawn to the flexibility and personal tailoring that it offered with program costs that were comfortable for me. Randy created a personalized plan for me to reach my goals on my own timeline. As a current student of Randy’s, I can say that he produces what he promises. He is available for help when needed, meets me at my level of expertise and experience, and provides feedback that is valuable and constructive. I have nothing but positive things to say about the Catalyst program and I am confident that I will reach my goals with Randy’s help.”
Other clients frequently echo these sentiments and routinely praise the structure of the program, the quality of the mentorship, the personalization of the coaching, and the connection of the relationships.
If you are interested in learning more about the Catalyst Coaching and Mentoring program, you can reach Randy by entering a request through the website www.CatalystCoachingandMentoring.com. Attorneys interested in collaborating with Loveless Legal Nurse Consulting can enter a request through www.LovelessLNC.com.
Charles R Loveless
Loveless LNC and Catalyst Coaching and Mentoring
Randy@LovelessLNC.com
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
LinkedIn