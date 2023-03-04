Submit Release
Reethi Beach Resort Partners With SHe Travel Club

Reethi Beach Resort has partnered with SHe Travel Club, the only independent hotel label designed by women for women, with the aim to reimagine the female travel and hospitality experience in the Maldives. Being the only independent and global label to certify hotels meeting female guest’s expectations, the label vets’ properties for its members to make informed decisions on their travels across the world.

With their ambition to work hand in hand to raise the bar and support an improved travel experience for women, Reethi Beach Resort now extends its support in the Maldives to SHe Travel Club members across the world as one of their esteemed hospitality partners that meet female travellers needs from offering its female travellers a SHe Signature Kit on demand at the reception to many more added benefits. 

Women represent 64% of global travellers, but according to SHe’s global survey of 5,000 women in five regions, 85% consider their needs are not fully met by the industry. The survey identified four key pillars: Safety, Comfort, Service and Dining & Entertainment. As such, the labelling process assesses hotels against these four categories and provides three levels (Silver, Gold and Platinum) catering for all hotel segments. More than two hundred hotels around the world have already been certified by the SHe Label. Reethi Beach Resort, Maldives it proud to be the first resort in the Maldivian archipelago to partner with SHeTravel Club joining hands with 200 hotels and resorts across 26 different countries across the world. 

