OBLU NATURE Helengeli by Sentido to Reopen with A Vibrant All-New Look

COLOURS OF OBLU, one of the brands of the Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts portfolio, reveals plans to relaunch ‘OBLU NATURE Helengeli by Sentido.’ Guests can expect a fresh, new look that will also blend in signature luxury lifestyle elements of Sentido, a DER Touristik hospitality brand.

The four-star resort will close on 7 May 2023 for a comprehensive renovation, with a grand unveiling in December 2023. Rooted in nature, the renovations will focus on bringing nature lovers and divers close to the abundant tropical environment, above and below the water.

New spaces include 37 Water Villas and a Two-Bedroom Water Suite, all with private pools and overwater decks that allow easy and direct access to the lagoon and world-renowned house reef. The existing offering of 117 villas and suites will be expanded to 153 accommodations with 7 categories. Beach villas will be transformed into 20 Family Beach Pool Villas featuring two bedrooms and a 15 sqm pool. The existing pool villas on the lagoon and the beach suites will all be refurbished with appealing interiors.

Alongside updates to the villas, the project will include a new progressive Indian restaurant. The fine dining restaurant will enhance its ‘Just Grill’ culinary concept with an ‘Italian Twist’, allowing guests to also savour flavourful pizzas and pastas. The all-day restaurant will be redone with additional live counters and a gorgeous overwater bar, so food syncs harmoniously with the views of nature.

Nestled among soothing greenery, the existing main bar will be transformed into a vibrant hangout spot, complete with a refurbished family pool, an expanded deck area, and a brand-new bar.

A kids club, built with materials such as bamboo, will offer an all-nature program focusing on learning through the tropical surroundings. ELE | NA The Spa will also be refurbished with new salon facilities. A new overwater gym and a scenic La Promenade with a boutique will round up the island experience. Guests will continue to enjoy a carefree holiday with the Island PlanTM which blends the stay with all the elements of a memorable tropical holiday.

Salil Panigrahi, Managing Director of Atmosphere Hotels & Resorts, says “We are excited to relaunch our first COLOURS OF OBLU property as a fresh, nature-oriented retreat, bringing the Sentido touch to the Maldives. The two brands come together seamlessly, with a shared focus on awakening the senses, bringing balance, and providing the gift of lifetime memories.”

Sentido is a brand of DER Touristik Hotels & Resorts with a very strong presence in the Mediterranean region and Canary Islands. Sentido properties are characterised by modern architecture combined with local design elements, healthy cuisine complemented by spa and wellness offers. OBLU NATURE Helengeli by Sentido will be the brand’s first resort in Asia.