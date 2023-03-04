Submit Release
March 2, 2023

Poe on extension of franchise application

The extension is a welcome move, but the DOTr and the LTFRB should not fritter the time away without finding a sustainable solution to the modernization program.

Long after the program's rollout, jeepney drivers and operators remain hounded by the same challenges of upgrading their fleet. Our people still face the daily agony of commuting.

It's time for the DOTr to return to the drawing board and figure out whether the modernization it is offering is the answer to an efficient transportation.

Kahit ilan pang extension, wala ring mangyayari kung walang malinaw at makatotohanang solusyon.

